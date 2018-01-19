INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: Who wants to engineer tomorrow?


41 minutes ago1 Share

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Image: George Rudy/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

A weekend’s worth of sci-tech reading from the role of an engineer in society to the young tech firms who are already winning the future.

Which Irish tech sectors are absolutely killing it right now?

Which Irish tech sectors are absolutely killing it right now?

Image: Peter Eleven/Shutterstock

Ireland’s indigenous tech industry has its finger on the pulse of the most promising fields to keep an eye on in 2018.

Irish computer genius ‘Scorpion’ lands AI drone deal with US Army

Irish computer genius ‘Scorpion’ lands AI drone deal with US Army

The US Army’s MQ-1C Warrior UAV. Image: US Army

Irishman with hit US TV show based on his life to bring AI to cutting edge of tomorrow’s battlefield.

Sheree Atcheson among speakers announced for Inspirefest 2018

Sheree Atcheson Inspirefest

Sheree Atcheson makes her return to Inspirefest. Image: Sheree Atcheson

Plethora of exciting new speakers unveiled ahead of Inspirefest 2018.

Engineering a better future for society

jo da silva

Jo da Silva, engineer, Arup. Image: Royal Irish Academy

Engineers play a key role in disaster resilience and recovery, according to Arup engineer Jo da Silva. Dr Claire O’Connell reports.

Irish Government e-invoicing move could set the stage for blockchain evolution

Irish Government e-invoicing move could set the stage for a blockchain evolution

The Custom House across the River Liffey in Dublin. Image: STLJB/Shutterstock

It may be e-invoicing today, but blockchain ledgers tomorrow.

We’re one step closer to mass-produced organs on chips

We’re one step closer to mass produced organs on chips

Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Our ability to replicate the intricacies of human organs is progressing rapidly, and now we’re close to creating a cheap heart-on-a-chip.

Incredible footage released of drone sea rescue attempt

Incredible footage released of drone sea rescue attempt

Image: RugliG/Shutterstock

The future of emergency services is most definitely going to be all about drones, as new footage from Australia has shown.

In the Spotlight: Spotify’s new multimedia podcast strategy explained

Spotify mobile app

Spotify mobile app. Image: Hemin Xylan/Shutterstock

Spotify is aiming to offer news and political coverage as part of its new ‘Spotlight’ initiative.

What you need to know about the Google and Tencent patent agreement

Tencent buildings in China

Tencent buildings in Shenzhen, China. Image: NAYUKI/Shutterstock

The deal between Google and Tencent will see the companies collaborate on developing future technologies.

Vodafone and Huawei claim virtualised fibre breakthrough

Vodafone and Huawei claim virtualised fibre breakthrough

Madalina Suceveanu, Vodafone Ireland technology director. Image: Vodafone

New development from Huawei and Vodafone could accelerate high-speed broadband roll-outs.