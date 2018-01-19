Weekend takeaway: Who wants to engineer tomorrow?

A weekend’s worth of sci-tech reading from the role of an engineer in society to the young tech firms who are already winning the future.

Ireland’s indigenous tech industry has its finger on the pulse of the most promising fields to keep an eye on in 2018.

Irishman with hit US TV show based on his life to bring AI to cutting edge of tomorrow’s battlefield.

Plethora of exciting new speakers unveiled ahead of Inspirefest 2018.

Engineers play a key role in disaster resilience and recovery, according to Arup engineer Jo da Silva. Dr Claire O’Connell reports.

It may be e-invoicing today, but blockchain ledgers tomorrow.

Our ability to replicate the intricacies of human organs is progressing rapidly, and now we’re close to creating a cheap heart-on-a-chip.

The future of emergency services is most definitely going to be all about drones, as new footage from Australia has shown.

Spotify is aiming to offer news and political coverage as part of its new ‘Spotlight’ initiative.

The deal between Google and Tencent will see the companies collaborate on developing future technologies.

New development from Huawei and Vodafone could accelerate high-speed broadband roll-outs.