Weekend takeaway: Who wants to engineer tomorrow?

A weekend’s worth of sci-tech reading from the role of an engineer in society to the young tech firms who are already winning the future.
Which Irish tech sectors are absolutely killing it right now?
Ireland’s indigenous tech industry has its finger on the pulse of the most promising fields to keep an eye on in 2018.
Irish computer genius ‘Scorpion’ lands AI drone deal with US Army
Irishman with hit US TV show based on his life to bring AI to cutting edge of tomorrow’s battlefield.
Sheree Atcheson among speakers announced for Inspirefest 2018
Plethora of exciting new speakers unveiled ahead of Inspirefest 2018.
Engineering a better future for society
Engineers play a key role in disaster resilience and recovery, according to Arup engineer Jo da Silva. Dr Claire O’Connell reports.
Irish Government e-invoicing move could set the stage for blockchain evolution
It may be e-invoicing today, but blockchain ledgers tomorrow.
We’re one step closer to mass-produced organs on chips
Our ability to replicate the intricacies of human organs is progressing rapidly, and now we’re close to creating a cheap heart-on-a-chip.
Incredible footage released of drone sea rescue attempt
The future of emergency services is most definitely going to be all about drones, as new footage from Australia has shown.
In the Spotlight: Spotify’s new multimedia podcast strategy explained
Spotify is aiming to offer news and political coverage as part of its new ‘Spotlight’ initiative.
What you need to know about the Google and Tencent patent agreement
The deal between Google and Tencent will see the companies collaborate on developing future technologies.
Vodafone and Huawei claim virtualised fibre breakthrough
New development from Huawei and Vodafone could accelerate high-speed broadband roll-outs.