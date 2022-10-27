Engineers Ireland names Damien Owens as new director general

Owens’ appointment was announced by the president of Engineers Ireland, John Power. Power was appointed president of the body in June of this year.

Damien Owens has today (27 October) been named as the new director general of Engineers Ireland, the national body that represents engineers.

The Dubliner will take up the position with immediate effect. Since he joined the body in 2010, he has held a number of leadership roles including registrar, chief risk officer and interim director general. He is also a Fellow of Engineers Ireland.

His appointment was announced by John Power, president of Engineers Ireland. Power wished Owens “every success in his new role” and paid tribute to his “extensive experience and knowledge of the organisation.”

“His management and strong corporate, strategic and operational expertise, makes him an ideal leader to deliver on the mission and vision of Engineers Ireland,” Power said of Owens. “I am confident that under his leadership, our institution will continue to support our engineering community in their work, ensuring the highest levels of competence and integrity.”

Commenting on his appointment, Owens said “It is a privilege and honour to be the director general of Engineers Ireland. With the many challenges we are experiencing in our society at this time including a war in Ukraine, climate change, energy vulnerability and high inflation, the expertise of our professional engineering membership will be very important in finding practical and cost-effective solutions to the societal challenges we face now and into the future.”

Prior to joining Engineers Ireland, Owens worked with Amdahl Computers and Eircom. He graduated as an electronic engineer from Trinity College Dublin in 1983. He later gained a Higher Diploma in Computer Modelling and Simulation, a Master’s Degree in Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

As well as his new role as director general of Engineers Ireland, Owens is currently the chair of the International Engineering Alliance and president of the European Network for Accreditation of Engineering Education.

He is a board member of the European Society for Engineering Education and a member of the Medical Devices Committee of Ireland’s National Office for Research Ethics Committees.

