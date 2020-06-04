Enterprise Ireland invests €6m in research equipment

Enterprise Ireland has announced that it is investing €6m in equipment for the third level education sector, to 37 successful applicants seeking critical new equipment and infrastructure.

On Thursday (4 June), Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD announced that Enterprise Ireland is investing €6m in research equipment for the third level education sector.

The agency is making the investment through the Capital Equipment Fund administered through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre programmes. There were 37 successful applicants from the third level sector that have secured a share of the €6m in funding.

The Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Programme funds interactions between local and national industry and the Institutes of Technology, with the aim of increasing collaboration and enterprise development at both a regional and national level.

Access to critical equipment

The Technology Centres programme is a joint initiative between Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, which allows Irish companies and multinationals to work together on market-focused strategic R&D projects in collaboration with research institutions.

The capital funding programme provides industry with access to to “critical, leading-edge equipment and infrastructure,” according to Enterprise Ireland. The agency said that this will help industry to build resilience and remain globally competitive, particularly in the face of challenges such as those posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners of the funding were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on eligibility criteria for the call, which included a strong track record of industry engagement, a significant industrial need for the new equipment, and space to service and maintain the equipment according to international standards.

Gearoid Mooney, divisional manager of research and innovation at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Access to the best in class technologies can provide a step-change in how companies innovate and develop new and globally differentiated products and services.

“This important investment in equipment coupled with the support and expertise of our Technology Gateways and Technology Centres will help companies adapt, survive and, ultimately, thrive in the face of the current economic challenges.”

Supporting innovative projects

Enterprise Ireland listed all of the 37 successful applicants and what they plan to acquire through the funding here.

Humphreys commented: “The Technology Gateway and Technology Centre programmes aim to bring Irish companies together with Irish research institutes to provide near-to-market innovation and solutions in a range of areas, both regionally and nationally.

“This fund directly supports innovative projects that are emerging from the ground up, providing the necessary technology to our Technology Gateways and Technology Centres to nurture and develop cutting edge research projects.”

Humphreys said that she is “confident” that the successful projects announced today have the potential to make a positive impact for the benefit of wider society, including the development of innovative solutions and methodologies to address immediate national and global needs.