AMBER launches online science experience for teaching kids at home

AMBER researchers have adapted the centre’s NanoWow educational programme to help children learn about science while studying at home.

The SFI research centre for Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research (AMBER) at Trinity College Dublin has launched a new digital learning experience for children across Ireland.

With schools closed as Covid-19 restrictions continue, AMBER researchers have created a range of videos to entertain and educate children. They have adapted the centre’s NanoWow educational programme to teach young people about science while they are at home.

In the videos, the AMBER team will answer questions related to whether we can grow human brains, just how small ‘nano’ actually is, and whether we could wear clothes that charge our phone batteries or change our body temperature.

The resources

Parents and kids can access AMBER’s content here. Its videos are aimed at children between the ages of 10 and 12, however the research centre said that they are also suitable for younger ages.

Each video is presented by an AMBER scientist and ties back to NanoWow resources for parents and teachers to use when schooling at home. This includes presentations and details on investigations and experiments that they can try at home.

The primary school resources were developed in conjunction with St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra, and adapted for home schooling by the AMBER education team.

Sparking interest in science

Lorraine Byrne, executive director of AMBER, said: “All across the world parents are adjusting to a new normal. The measures put in place to protect us from the spread of Covid-19 have meant the closure of schools and families socially distancing themselves from others.

“At AMBER, we have a wealth of educational resources available to help with science learning. Ordinarily these resources would be delivered by teachers in a classroom setting but in the current landscape we wanted to find a way to bring these to life for children in their homes.”

Byrne added that the videos will explore lots of different concepts, with the goal of sparking children’s interest in science and finding new ways to look at our day-to-day world.

“We want to deliver content that at the very least would be both entertaining and educational, but also give parents access to the tools and resources that can help develop the scientists of the future.”