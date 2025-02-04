University of Galway and BioAtlantis join EU climate crop project

EpiSeedLink scientists will use a flowering plant in the mustard family, as well as tomatoes and oilseed rape to test their theories.

University of Galway and BioAtlantis are exploring methods to improve the survival of farmed crops in climate change-induced drought and dry spells.

As part of EpiSeedLink, a €2.69m Horizon Europe consortium, which also includes partners from France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, University of Galway and the Kerry-based biotech BioAtlantis are hosting 11 PhD students who are being trained in plant epigenetic research.

The EpiSeedLink project aims to understand how epigenetic factors influence the development of a new plant and how plants respond to drought-induced stress, while developing new technologies to improve drought-tolerance using ‘molecular seed priming’ agents from renewable marine and terrestrial resources, such as seaweed.

As part of the project – which will run for four years – scientists will test their approaches in the laboratory, as well as in field trial conditions using a flowering plant in the mustard family, as well as tomatoes and oilseed rape.

Dr Sara Farrona, the head of the plant development and epigenetics laboratory at the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences in University of Galway’s College of Science and Engineering, said: “As development of agricultural sustainable practices is essential in combating climate change, the goal of EpiSeedLink is to contribute to this challenge by driving progress toward a more sustainable world and advancing both foundational knowledge and practical solutions in agriculture.

“The research is investigating epigenetic mechanisms – essentially how cell function can be changed. Epigenetic processes in biology are analogous to a computer’s software. While genomes resemble the hardware running cells, epigenetic changes resemble software that manage when genes are switched on or off,” she explained.

“Such changes can occur naturally in response to environmental factors, linking cells to their surroundings, but without altering crop DNA sequences. This project seeks to harness these natural processes to deliver new sustainable technologies to crop growers.”

“BioAtlantis will play a key role in developing these molecular priming agents to improve drought tolerance and to enhance growth and yield in crops, whilst also contributing to the training of the next generation of PhD level scientists in this field of research,” said Dr Sujeeth Neerakkal, the head of plant research at BioAtlantis.

In 2023, BioAtlantis joined a €4.9m EU project as well as a pan-European consortium called CropPrime, both aimed at developing climate-resistant food crops.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.