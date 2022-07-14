ERC maps out the 6,707 research projects it funded under Horizon 2020

The ERC said many of these curiosity-driven projects advance the EU’s policy aims in areas such as health, digital transformation and the climate emergency.

The European Research Council (ERC) has shared a detailed analysis of all the projects it funded under the Horizon 2020 programme.

Launched in 2014, Horizon 2020 was the EU’s research and innovation funding programme, which had a budget of €80bn. It was the predecessor to Horizon Europe, which will run until 2027 with a budget of €95.5bn.

The new study, called Mapping of ERC Frontier Research, includes thirty factsheets showing the diversity of the funded research, emerging areas of science and new methods developed by ERC grantees.

The ERC funded 6,707 research projects worth €13.3bn under the Horizon 2020 programme. The Council found that many of these projects – proposed by the researchers themselves – advance the EU’s current policy aims in areas such as health, digital transformation and the climate emergency.

“Not only do we see that ERC grantees push the frontiers of knowledge, but the study also highlights that this knowledge can help us make the European Green Deal, EU4Health and other crucial initiatives a success,” said EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

Of the analysed ERC-funded projects, 34pc are likely to contribute to health policies, including in cancer, brain and human mind research. Roughly 10pc of the projects addressed problems linked to the digital transition, with half of these focusing on artificial intelligence. Finally, 14pc were found to be relevant to climate policies and green solutions.

The factsheet also shows how certain EU countries do in specific research fields. Germany is shown to be particularly strong in life sciences, as well as physical sciences and engineering. Meanwhile, the UK and the Netherlands together hosted 40pc of all the projects in social sciences and humanities.

More than 20pc of all mathematics projects listed are hosted in France, while 31pc of the projects hosted in Poland are in computer science and informatics.

“This report refutes again the view that you have to tell researchers what to do because otherwise they’ll never get down to practical matters and urgent problems,” said ERC president Prof Maria Leptin. “So, my message to all research policy makers is: trust researchers and give them the means to pursue their best ideas. That’s the best investment in our future.”

