Irish firm leads ESA project to connect satellites with wind sector

The Dublin company said data from satellites can be used to find suitable sites for wind farms and support monitoring activities.

TechWorks Marine, a Dublin marine data company, has landed a €475,000 contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to expand the use of satellite data in Europe’s wind sector.

The company is leading a project to find the current information needs of the wind sector and the best way to integrate satellite earth observation products. TechWorks Marine said it will engage with key stakeholders to build agreements on the way Earth observation can be used to support the wind industry.

The Dún Laoghaire-based company said Earth observation can help companies to identify suitable sites for new wind farms and get a deeper scientific understanding of site conditions. This satellite data could also be used for accurate environmental compliance and monitoring activities.

“We have been working commercially in the renewables sector since 2009, and strategically in offshore wind since 2019 providing Metocean surveys to clients,” said TechWorks Marine MD Charlotte O’Kelly. “We see a huge value in using satellite data to assist in both on and offshore site development, through the full life cycle of the wind park.

“Working with partners on this project will allow us to integrate satellite data into the entire wind energy infrastructure cycle. Two areas where we are particularly excited about using satellite data are the maximisation of the wind farm output and the life cycle optimisation.”

TechWorks Marine says it has won eight contracts from the ESA to date. Dr Zoltan Bartalis, an ESA Earth observation applications engineer, said this type of data promotes “collaboration, knowledge sharing, standardisation and innovation”, which would lead to a more effective wind industry.

The company said the project, which it argues is strategically important for Ireland due to our growing wind energy sector, coincides with Dublin hosting the Wind Europe Technology Workshop 2024 in early June. As many as 450 wind energy experts from across Europe will come together at this workshop to discuss the latest innovations in the sector.

