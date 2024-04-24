EU commits €1.25bn to Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions

The EU said these MSCA actions will support roughly 10,000 researchers at all career stages and ‘catalyse cutting-edge research’.

The EU has announced new calls worth more than €1.25bn to support researchers from all over the world, under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA).

The EU said these MSCA actions will support roughly 10,000 researchers at all stages of their careers in all fields of research. The MSCA is part of Horizon Europe, which has a budget of €95.5bn to strengthen science, technology and innovation in the EU.

Researchers that are supported by these MSCA initiatives will be able to carry out their research and acquire new skills in the EU and beyond. The latest funding round will start with three calls that launch this week.

The first of these – the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships – has a budget of €417.2m. This programme helps researchers acquire new skills and boost their experience by working abroad. The call opened yesterday (23 April) and will close on 11 September.

The MSCA CoFund programme helps organisations create or enhance their own doctoral training and postdoctoral fellowship programmes. This initiative opened yesterday with a budget of €104.8m and will close on 26 September.

The Feedback to Policy initiative will allocate €2m this year to make “stronger thematic links between MSCA projects” and explore ways to maximise the programme’s impact. The call for this programme will open on 25 April and close on 3 September.

Later this year, two other major calls will be announced – the MSCA Doctoral Networks and the MSCA Staff Exchanges. These initiatives have been allocated €608.6m and €99.47m respectively.

EU commissioner Iliana Ivanova said that these latest Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions will foster international collaboration and nurture “the next generation of researchers and innovators”.

“The €1.25bn in these calls will catalyse cutting-edge research and boost the careers of thousands of brilliant minds, supporting their mobility across countries and disciplines to acquire new knowledge and skills,” Ivanova said. “We need these excellent researchers in Europe to ensure that we remain at the forefront of scientific progress and succeed in tackling the challenges that we face.”

