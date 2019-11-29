Find out who’s who in the new European Commission

Familiarise yourself with the new European Commission members, with data and infographics from the European Parliament.

Earlier this week, the new team of European commissioners was revealed. The new line-up boasts 12 women, an increase from the nine present on the previous Jean-Claude Juncker Commission.

Furthermore, for the first time ever, a woman has taken up the role of Commission president. Ursula von der Leyen has been appointed to the position, having received Parliament’s approval for the post in July.

The new commissioners represent a broad age range, with the youngest, Virginijus Sinkevičius, being 29, and the oldest, former European Parliament president Josep Borrell, being 72.

Click here to see an infographic with more statistics on the new group.

Sci-tech and environment commissioners

So, who are the new faces on the European Commission?

Netherlands native Frans Timmermans is set to take responsibility for the European Green Deal, developed by the new Commission to help boost the EU’s actions against the climate crisis. Timmermans will also serve as von der Leyen’s executive vice-president.

Margrethe Vestager will continue to focus on competition but will also be responsible for making Europe fit for the digital age. Originally from Denmark, she has previously served as minister for education and political leader for the Social Liberal Party.

Vestager’s predecessor, Mariya Gabriel, is moving on from her duties as commissioner for the digital economy. The Bulgarian commissioner’s focus will now be on innovation and youth.

Latvia’s Valdis Dombrovskis becomes the commissioner for financial services, charged with creating an economy that works for people, while Janusz Wojciechowski will take over the agriculture portfolio, having spent many years representing Poland in agri-politics at European level.

Wojciechowski will work closely with Kadri Simson, the former Estonian economic minister, who is taking over the mantle of energy commissioner.

Finally, hailing from France, Thierry Breton will look after the space portfolio, alongside the single market brief, industrial policy and defence spending.

European Data Protection Supervisor

Another notable appointment was that of Wojciech Wiewiórowski, who was selected by the Civil Liberties Committee as their top choice to become the next European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS). In a secret ballot on Tuesday morning (26 November), MEPs voted on their preferences for the position, resulting in 36 votes for Wiewiórowski.

As the new EDPS, Wiewiórowski will act as EU’s independent data protection authority, supervising how the EU institutions and bodies process personal data to ensure compliance with privacy rules. The EDPS also works with the national authorities of EU countries to ensure consistency in data protection.

The new Commission will start work on 1 December. Check out the infographic below to see who is in the new Commission and what they will be responsible for, or click here to view a larger image.