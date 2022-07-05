Dublin to host major European volunteer-led Python conference

EuroPython 2022 will see more than 1,000 software developers gather in Dublin for talks, tutorials, workshops and special events.

After two years of running on a fully remote basis, EuroPython is bringing its community-organised conference to Dublin for 2022.

It will take place at The Convention Centre from 11 to 17 July, with both in-person and virtual events.

EuroPython 2022 will see more than 1,000 software developers gather in the Irish capital to demonstrate Python’s impact and reach on the systems and services we use every day. The event is one of Europe’s largest volunteer-led conferences dedicated to the programming language.

Its organisers are keen to cater to both experienced Python developers as well as complete beginners who wish to learn more about Python and its uses.

The event also aims to showcase Python’s diversity. Attendees can expect to hear from groups such as Python Core Developers, Django Girls, Trans*Code and PyData.

The conference will feature 120 talk sessions, four keynote speeches, 20 tutorials, workshops and special events. There will be plenty of interactive sessions also, such as panel discussions, hackathons and a makerfest

The first two days of the conference will be focused on workshops and tutorials. The following two days will be the main conference days, with two days of hackathons rounding up the event.

According to Vicky Twomey Lee, who is part of the organising team responsible for bringing EuroPython to Ireland, the idea for Dublin to host the event began in a pub “like many great plans.”

That was in 2009, after Twomey Lee and a group of others attended EuroPython in the UK. The following year, the group held a Python conference in Ireland and it became an annual affair.

“We’re ecstatic to finally welcome EuroPython to Dublin to celebrate the coding language. Our goal in 2010 was to grow the Irish Python community and prepare to potentially host a large conference such as EuroPython. We’re really proud of the programme we have created for anyone interested in what Python can build,” Twomey Lee said.

The organisers have made an effort to keep the prices of in-person tickets to a similar level as the 2019 event, despite cost increases since then.

Attendees can pick a ticket pricing tier that fits their personal circumstances and remote tickets can also be purchased, making it possible to attend and participate from anywhere. The money spent will be reinvested in the European Python community.

For more information on attending the EuroPython conference, see its website.