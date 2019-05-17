‘Distressing time’ as Trinity professor goes missing on Mount Everest

Trinity professor had successfully scaled world’s tallest mountain.

A professor at Trinity College Dublin, Seamus Lawless, has been reported missing just after successfully completing a climb of Mount Everest.

The Irishman is understood to have fallen while descending from the world’s highest mountain.

Lawless is understood to have gone missing at an altitude of 8,300 metres.

Fundraising for charity

From Bray, Co Wicklow, Lawless is a professor at TCD and works with the Adapt Centre, which develops next-generation digital technologies.

He was taking part in an expedition to raise funds for the Barretstown children’s charity.

“Seamus and his family are in our thoughts during this extremely distressing time,” TCD said in a statement yesterday (16 May).

“This morning his family, friends and colleagues shared his joy on reaching the peak of Mount Everest.

“We hope that Seamus is found safely as soon as possible, and until then we will be offering any support we can to his family.”