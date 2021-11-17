Limerick facility gets €1.9m funding boost for medical device manufacturing

US-headquartered ITW, which acquired the Limerick Filtertek facility in 2007, plans to develop new medical device products there.

ITW Medical is pumping €1.9m into its Filtertek facility in Limerick for the development of next-generation medical device products.

The company is part of the larger ITW manufacturing brand. ITW is a Fortune 250 company headquartered in Illinois, which manufactures specialised industrial equipment, automotive components, various consumables and related service businesses.

It acquired the Filtertek facility in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, in 2007.

The company’s latest investment in Limerick is supported by IDA Ireland. The State agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said it was proof of ITW’s “confidence and commitment” to the Filtertek facility, which has been a major employer in the area for 40 years. There are currently 67 people employed there.

Gina Powers, vice-president and general manager at ITW Medical, added that ITW would work with IDA to “continue investing in Ireland” as part of its efforts to advance healthcare around the world.

“Our facility in Ireland has a longstanding history of world-class manufacturing, innovative product design and serving our customers with excellence. This has been a testament to the level of talent and support available in Ireland,” she said.

As well as its base in Ireland, ITW has operations in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 48,000 people globally.

The company’s €1.9m investment in Limerick will aid the production of next-generation IV check valves and filtration products, as well as the development of new filtration and flow control technology. New moulding and assembly capabilities will also be added to the operations at the Filtertek facility.

TD and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan, said of Filtertek: “They have been part of the community here for over 40 years and as someone who grew up in the town, I know how important Filtertek is not only to Newcastle West itself, but also to the wider economy in west Limerick, so it really is great news.

“The company is a long-established and well-known employer in the town and has built up a world class reputation for manufacturing in the healthcare sector.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.