Future Human announces diversity ticket bursary with Amazon Web Services

Thanks to the support of Amazon Web Services, 20 lucky applicants from underrepresented groups in STEM will have the chance to attend what promises to be the sci-tech event of the year for free.

In order to ensure that underrepresented researchers, young professionals and entrepreneurs in the STEM and business fields get access to some of the world’s brightest minds, Future Human has announced a special diversity bursary with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for 20 lucky applicants.

Future Human is the brand new event from Silicon Republic, the team that brought you Inspirefest, and it aims to give a world-class platform to the people and projects that are helping shape the next phase of human existence.

Speakers already announced include engineer and former astronaut Joan Higginbotham, one of the first black American women in space; Brittany Kaiser, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower who rose to fame in Netflix’s Oscar-shortlisted documentary The Great Hack; and Elaine Coughlan, founder and managing partner of Atlantic Bridge Ventures.

“It’s the same great team, same great curators and producers, just a fresh new look, venue, format and mission,” said Future Human founder and Silicon Republic CEO Ann O’Dea.

‘We’ve always believed that the world of STEM should be accessible to everyone, and we’re very grateful to Amazon Web Services for backing our first bursary in 2020’

The Future Human Diversity Tickets Bursary, which is sponsored by AWS, is aimed at directly supporting people from traditionally underrepresented groups in STEM sectors, particularly young professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers starting out.

“AWS is very proud to sponsor this Diversity Ticket Bursary for Future Human. We’re sure it’s going to be a phenomenal event, and we’re delighted to facilitate those people passionate about STEM and business who might not otherwise be in a position to attend,” said Christine Tannam, programme events manager for EMEA community engagement at AWS.

O’Dea added: “Just as with Inspirefest, inclusiveness is part of our DNA at Future Human, and we’re delighted to offer this opportunity to those who might not otherwise be in a position to attend and see the array of deep thinkers and leaders we’re bringing to Dublin in May.”

How to apply for a Diversity Ticket

In order to make the selection process as fair as possible, Future Human organisers are asking applicants to send a short 100-word email with ‘AWS Diversity Ticket Bursary’ in the subject line to futurehuman@siliconrepublic.com by Friday, 28 February 2020, explaining why they deserve to be considered for a full-access ticket to Future Human on 21 and 22 May in Dublin’s new Trinity Business School.

A proven interest in the STEM, research and entrepreneurial fields is a plus, as the organisers believe these are the people who will benefit most from the world-class line-up, the interactive masterclasses and workshops, and the networking opportunities on offer.

If you miss out this time, never fear, as Future Human intends to launch a second Diversity Ticket Bursary later this spring.

Climate-conscious initiatives

“We want to make it clear also that diversity extends beyond issues of gender and ethnicity, and we hope that our use of sign language interpreters, fully accessible venue, quiet room for those with autism, and parents’ room demonstrate just that,” said O’Dea.

“We’ve always believed that the world of STEM should be accessible to everyone, and we’re very grateful to Amazon Web Services for backing our first bursary in 2020.”

As well as the most inclusive tech event in the world, Future Human aims also to be the greenest, with a green venue, no single-use plastics, sustainable food, carbon offsetting and capture, and much more.

Other Future Human partners already announced include Trinity Business School, Nokia Bell Labs, Dublin Airport Authority’s Future Factory, Johnson & Johnson, Slack, Cathay Pacific, HubSpot and BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. RTÉ is also the national media partner for the 2020 event.

Future Human is Silicon Republic’s international technology, science and business event celebrating meaning, values and purpose with collaborative, interactive and hands-on experiences. Early Bird tickets for Future Human 2020 are available now.