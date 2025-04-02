New tool to better predict seabird impact from wind farms

The ‘first of its kind’ tool tries to accurately predict seabird colonies’ space usage to minimise negative impact from wind farms.

Researchers have developed a new predictive modelling tool to better protect seabirds from the impacts of offshore wind farms.

Led by a team from the University of Glasgow, the “first of its kind” tool tries to accurately predict seabird colonies’ space usage.

This method does not require extensive satellite tracking data, which is often unavailable, the team said, publishing its findings in the Methods in Ecology and Evolution journal.

To verify their predictions, the team used GPS tracking data from eight northern gannet colonies. They found that their new tool was 73pc accurate on average. In comparison, current seabird assessment tools showed an accuracy rate of 41pc and 31pc.

Many seabird species nest in colonies on small pieces of land, including clusters of rocks off the coast. From there, birds fly and forage around a local area at sea – their home range – which varies in size depending on colony size and location.

Due to these characteristic behaviours, central-place foragers such as seabirds are particularly sensitive to environmental stressors in their local surroundings, including the development of wind farms.

“Many seabird colonies are located at remote islands or cliffs that make GPS tracking studies extremely challenging or even impossible,” said Dr Jana Jeglinski, a research fellow at University of Glasgow and the co-supervisor of the study, which was funded by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Offshore Energy Strategic Environmental Assessment.

With a lower accuracy rate, current seabird environmental assessment tools can under- or overestimate a bird colony’s exposure to offshore wind farms. This may lead to wind farms being built in areas with high bird density, or wind farm planning developments being inadvertently rejected due to an inaccurate overestimation of foraging ranges.

“Our method can predict biologically realistic home ranges and exposure for such inaccessible colonies and it can also forecast future home ranges given the size of a colony – this is important since offshore windfarm construction will drastically increase in the near future,” Jeglinski added.

The team of researchers believe that their new tool could be “transformative” for offshore wind farm planning while protecting seabirds, as well as other colonial wildlife such as seals, bats and bees.

“Accurate estimation of the impacts of offshore wind farms and other stressors on seabirds can help us make more informed decisions about offshore wind farm plans and protect the species living around our coasts,” said Holly Niven, the lead author of the study.

Nevin is a University of Glasgow PhD student from the School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine.

While Jason Matthiopoulos, a professor of spatial and population ecology at the university, supervised the study. He said: “Ironically, different environmentally positive activities such as wildlife conservation and our progress towards green energy can come into conflict with each other.

“Resolving these conflicts relies on good data, but equally, on state-of-the-art computer modelling techniques.”

CETUS, which stands for cetacean, elasmobranch, turtle and seabird, is an Irish marine project investigating how sensitive marine species might interact with existing and planned offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

Its project manager Dr Tom Doyle told SiliconRepublic.com late last year that their team is attaching electronic tags to seabirds to determine their foraging range.

