€200m Government scheme will fund Covid-19 medicine production

Approved by the EU Commission, the new Covid-19 Products Scheme for Irish manufacturers aims to accelerate the production of medicines and equipment used to treat the condition.

On Thursday (4 June), Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD announced details of a new grant scheme aimed at supporting the production of vital medicines and medical equipment in Ireland.

The scheme, which was approved by the European Commission, has been developed under a new European Commission temporary framework.

The scheme allows additional aid to be granted by EU member states to companies that are developing or producing medicinal products used to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

What the scheme looks like

The funding will be delivered through IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, under the terms of the temporary framework, which is aimed at supporting the research, development and production of Covid-19-related products in Ireland.

The scheme will allow for up to €200m in targeted state support to facilitate the research and development of products used to treat Covid-19, as well as to enable the construction or upgrading of testing infrastructure.

Humphreys said: “The intention of this new scheme is to accelerate the production of vital medicines and potential vaccines, along with essential equipment used in the fight against Covid-19.”

Humphreys said that the life sciences sector in Ireland directly employs more than 60,000 people around the country and that this new scheme “aims to capitalise” on Ireland’s reputation as a manufacturing base.

The introduction of the scheme will allow IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland to generate significant additional capital investment from firms in the life sciences sector, in a bid to help the national economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “This new State Aid Framework sanctioned for Ireland by the EU and targeted at medicinal products for Covid-19 is a significant step forward. The life sciences sector will be central to creating an environment where human health is protected and economic life can begin to return to normal.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon said that the agency “very much welcomes the announcement” of the new scheme.

The scheme will allow for grant aid for up to 50pc of eligible capital investment. The organisations involved plan to share details on the opening of the scheme in the coming days, but have said that applications for aid under the scheme must be approved no later than 31 December 2020.