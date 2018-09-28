Weekend Takeaway: Health science is wealth science

Essential weekend reading all about health science this week, including medtech, careers, start-ups and policy.

SOSV’s Bill Liao believes that, in computer history terms, we’re reaching the Pentium era of synthetic biology and could soon be in the iPhone era. He talks to John Kennedy.

Prof Christine Loscher is fishing for new molecules from the ocean to tame the immune system’s inflammatory response. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Ireland is in rude health when it comes to technology innovation. Here are 17 Irish innovators in health sciences worth keeping an eye on.

For the future of healthcare and medicine, one needs to look no further than the recent Career Development Award winners from Science Foundation Ireland.

Dr Claire Conway of NUI Galway is working to better understand how heart disease interacts with stents and other implants, for the benefit of millions.

When it comes to reporting on the results of potentially life-changing medicine, almost 90pc of academic clinical trials in the EU never see the light of day. Why?

There are so many different types of roles available to engineers. While having options is a good thing, sometimes having so many choices can be difficult. Luckily, the flexible graduate programme at MSD circumvents this in a creative way.

The statistics behind Boston’s life sciences sector are truly eye-opening, securing the city’s place as a powerhouse of innovation.

It’s impossible to totally stave off negative feelings at work. For BD’s Femy Joy, though, working in an industry that is constantly evolving is a great way to ensure there’s never a dull moment.

For James Davis, the fact that he frequently gets away from his desk and into the field makes a huge difference to his employee experience at Shire.