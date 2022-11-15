35 academics in Ireland feature on global list of influential researchers

The US continues to dominate the global Highly Cited Researchers list, but China is closing the gap with each passing year.

The 2022 Highly Cited Researchers list has been released, highlighting the top 1pc of the world’s researchers by citations.

The list features 6,938 researchers this year who have demonstrated significant influence in their field. It includes academics from 69 countries and regions around the globe – including 35 researchers based in Ireland.

The Highly Cited Researchers list is compiled annually by analytics company Clarivate. This year, it extended its methodology to consider academic misconduct and any researcher found guilty by their institution of plagiarism, image manipulation or false peer reviews was excluded from the list.

Like last year and the year before, the US and Harvard University continue to dominate the list.

The US is a base for 2,764 of this year’s highly cited researchers. This amounts to 38.3pc of the total list, down from 43.3pc in 2018.

China is gaining on the US, coming in second with 1,169 highly cited researchers. In five years, China has more than doubled its share of the highly cited researchers population.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences also appears to be closing the gap on Harvard, with 228 highly cited researchers versus Harvard’s 233.

The UK also performed very well considering the size of its population compared to China and the US. It came in third with 579 highly cited researchers this year.

Irish research

Ireland’s presence on the annual list has increased, with 35 researchers named this year. Last year’s list featured 31 academics in Ireland, while the 2020 list named 33.

There were 39 entries for Ireland this year, as Prof John Cryan, Prof Timothy Dinan, Prof Luke O’Neill and Prof Paul Ross were named twice for their contributions in multiple fields.

The academics named are based in universities and research bodies all across Ireland. University College Cork and Trinity College Dublin were particularly well represented.

University of Galway had two academics feature on the list, with Prof Henry Curran and Prof Patrick Serruys named under the engineering and clinical medicine categories.

Prof Jim Livesey, VP for research and innovation at University of Galway, congratulated the two men on being included on the list once again.

“To be named on this prestigious global list in successive years is a huge achievement, and they have both deservedly earned global respect and recognition for their research.”

This year’s list of Ireland-based highly cited researchers includes:

Agricultural sciences

Paul Allen ­– Teagasc

Daniel Granato – University of Limerick (UL)

Paul Ross – University College Cork (UCC)

Da-Wen Sun – University College Dublin (UCD)

Brijesh Tiwari ­– Teagasc

Cross-field

Andrew Bowie – Trinity College Dublin (TCD)

Marcus Claesson – UCC

Paul Cotter – Teagasc

Kenneth Dawson – UCD

Gerald Fitzgerald – UCC

Iseult Lynch – UCD

Valeria Nicolosi – TCD

Fergus Shanahan – UCC

Ian O’Connor – Atlantic Technological University (ATU)

Mubashir Husain Rehmani – Munster Technological University (MTU)

Stefano Sanvito – TCD

Douwe van Sinderen – UCC

Michael Zaworotko – UL

Clinical medicine

Patrick Serruys – University of Galway

Economics and business

Brian Lucey – TCD

Shaen Corbet – Dublin City University (DCU)

Engineering

Henry Curran – University of Galway

Immunology

Padraic Fallon – TCD

Liam O’Mahony – UCC

Luke O’Neill – TCD

Materials science

Jonathan Coleman – TCD

Microbiology

Colin Hill ­– UCC

Paul O’Toole – UCC

Paul Ross – University College Cork (UCC)

Catherine Stanton – Teagasc

Jens Walter – UCC

Molecular biology and genetics

Luke O’Neill – TCD

Neuroscience and behaviour

Gerard Clarke – UCC

John Cryan – UCC

Timothy Dinan – UCC

Psychiatry and psychology

Mary Cannon – Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI)

John Cryan – UCC

Timothy Dinan – UCC

Philip Hyland – Maynooth University

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.