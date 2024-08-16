How tech innovation can enhance student wellbeing

Codec’s Stephanie Conville explores innovative approaches to enhancing student welfare at third level, from digital solutions for managing special requests to creating a more empathetic campus environment.

These days colleges and universities are increasingly focusing on student wellbeing and mental health as key priorities. With the pressures of academic performance, financial stress and adapting to campus life, institutions are recognising the critical need for comprehensive support systems.

Over the last decade, the proportion of students who disclose a mental health condition to their university has increased rapidly. In a recent survey by Student Minds, 57pc of students reported they had a current mental-health issue. Nearly two-thirds (59pc) of students surveyed said that managing money was a cause of stress ‘often’ or ‘all of the time’ and more than 80pc were ‘very’ or ‘quite’ concerned about the current cost of living crisis, with 41pc saying this was having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

In the wake of this, many third-level institutions are evolving their approach to student wellbeing, moving beyond traditional academic services to implementing holistic strategies that address the diverse challenges students face. In my work, I’ve seen the importance of leveraging technology to streamline support processes, making it easier for students to access the help they need when they need it most.

Students today are facing increasing pressures including mounting student debt, the cost-of-living crisis, social anxiety following the Covid-19 lockdowns, increased academic pressures, plus the social-media pressures that all young people face. These factors combine to create a complex range of challenges that education institutions must help to address.

Research into the experiences of learners in further education and training programmes by national adult learning organisation Aontas last year found that 55pc of respondents experience depression, anxiety or stress. In terms of housing, nearly half (48pc) of learners who are renting said they find it difficult or somewhat difficult to pay rent, with 29pc saying their living situation causes stress, anxiety or worry.

Creating a culture of empathy

In this stressful climate, it’s crucial to foster a campus-wide culture of empathy and understanding. This involves training faculty staff to recognise signs of distress in students and equipping them with the tools to provide initial support or directing students to appropriate resources.

Third-level institutions have a duty of care to their students to provide a safe and supportive learning environment. This is driven both by ethical considerations and the need to attract students who are looking for a comprehensive education experience. Today’s students are looking for a university that will support them academically, but also financially and socially.

Proactive approaches to wellbeing

In my experience, the most effective strategies promote overall student wellbeing, rather than solely focusing on crisis intervention. This includes integrating wellness education into curricula, offering mindfulness and stress-management workshops, and creating spaces on campus dedicated to relaxation and self-care.

Some institutions are experimenting with innovative programmes such as wellness challenges that encourage healthy habits, community-engagement initiatives to combat isolation, and flexible learning options to accommodate diverse student needs. It’s not just about academics; it’s about supporting students from a financial, mental health and social perspective. We need to take a 360-degree view of each student as an individual.

Leveraging technology for enhanced support

While technology is not the solution in itself, it plays a vital role in making support services more accessible and efficient. Universities are working to create streamlined digital experiences that meet students’ expectations for quick, easy access to information and support.

One key area of innovation is the digitisation of special consideration requests. By implementing user-friendly online platforms, institutions can simplify the process for students seeking accommodations due to personal circumstances or health issues. This not only reduces the administrative burden but also lowers the barrier for students to seek support, encouraging them to reach out earlier when facing difficulties.

Students nowadays are very digitally savvy, so they expect a high level of technological integration. Universities are playing catch-up, recognising that students want to be able to access information quickly and easily. They don’t want to go and stand in a queue or fill out lots of forms.

Some technological innovations I’ve seen implemented include: student dashboards that provide a holistic view of academic performance, engagement and wellbeing indicators; real-time communication platforms for accessing support services; and online tutorial notes and flexible learning options to accommodate different schedules and needs.

Measuring impact

To ensure the effectiveness of these initiatives, institutions need to adopt data-driven approaches, using analytics to track usage of support services, identify trends in student wellbeing and measure the impact of various interventions. This allows for continuous refinement of support strategies and more targeted allocation of resources.

As education centres continue to prioritise student wellbeing, I predict a shift towards more personalised and integrated support systems. This may involve AI-powered, early-warning systems that can flag potential issues before they escalate.

Success beyond the classroom

The focus on student wellbeing in higher education is not just a trend, but a fundamental shift in how institutions approach their responsibilities to students. By embracing innovative technologies, fostering a culture of empathy and taking proactive measures to support mental health, institutions are not only improving student experiences but also setting them up for success beyond graduation.

In my view, third-level education is a life experience, and that’s what institutions need to address – all aspects of students’ lives during their time there. Third-level education goes beyond academic learning; it’s about growing students as individuals and supporting them for the next stage in life.

As we continue to evolve our approaches to student wellbeing, we’re not just enhancing the college experience, but preparing a new generation of resilient, well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future.

By Stephanie Conville

Stephanie Conville is higher education lead at Codec, a tech company that provides business applications, AI and cloud infrastructure to public and healthcare sectors. Prior to taking on the role as a commercial lead at Codec, she held senior positions at companies including Vodafone, Barnardo’s and Microsoft.

