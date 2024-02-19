ATU and Trinity team up to boost hydrogen production

The Nano2H2 project aims to create new materials that can improve hydrogen production and reduce waste.

A new research project aims to support Ireland’s transition to a circular economy by reducing waste and boosting hydrogen production.

The Nano2H2 project is a collaboration between Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Trinity College Dublin, which aims to develop low-cost materials for the production of hydrogen from renewable sources.

Supporters of hydrogen claim it holds promise as a clean and efficient fuel source for the future, as it emits no carbon dioxide when burned or used in fuel cells.

The Nano2H2 project aims to promote the development of a circular economy, where products and materials are reused to promote sustainability. The researchers said this is a contrast to the current linear model, where materials are used to make products that are thrown away as waste.

Prof Paula Colavita of Trinity College Dublin said waste can help produce hydrogen “more effectively and at a lower cost”, but that new materials are needed.

“We are at the early stages of designing these materials and are excited to work with our students and a team of researchers to achieve this purpose,” Colavita said.

The project is co-funded by Science Foundation Ireland and aims to reduce the massive amount of waste produced in Ireland every year.

Dr Suresh Pillai of ATU said a circular economy could significantly reduce carbon emissions.

“Since the Industrial Revolution, an enormous amount of waste has been created during manufacturing,” Pillai said. “Our world cannot sustain this. With a circular economy model, the waste is converted to products using 7-Rs; redesign, renew, reduce, reuse, repair, recover and recycle.”

Last year, Ireland revealed a long-awaited strategy to make hydrogen a key part of the country’s future energy goals. The strategy states that Ireland will focus on scaling up its production of renewable “green” hydrogen, which requires the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

