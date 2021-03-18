New partnership to research 3D printing of next-gen medical devices

Prof Dermot Brabazon at DCU will lead I-Form in a new research partnership with Fort Wayne Metals, producing devices for cutting-edge catheters and stents.

I-Form, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for advanced manufacturing, has announced a partnership with US manufacturer Fort Wayne Metals to develop 3D printed wires for next-gen medical devices.

Fort Wayne Metals has been operating in Castlebar, Co Mayo since 2002. It now employs 110 people in the region, having announced 80 new jobs amid a €10m investment there in 2019. Its materials are used in guidewires, stents, embolic filters, pacemaker and neurostimulation leads, endoscopy, orthopaedic devices and more.

The manufacturer’s four-year partnership with I-Form will see the two organisations carry out research into using metal alloys for 3D printing of wire and tubing. The goal is to produce devices for use in next-gen catheters and stents.

Its managing director in Ireland, Michael O’Donnell, said: “This long-term engagement with I-Form will be an important part of our R&D programme and supports our recently announced expansion at the Castlebar site.

“We look forward to collaborating on the development of additively manufactured components for the medical device industry.”

I-Form represents a range of research expertise from University College Dublin, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, Institute of Technology Sligo, the National University of Ireland Galway, Waterford Institute of Technology and the National University of Ireland Maynooth. Last year, the research centre used its 3D printing facilities to produce face shields for medical staff working in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dublin City University’s Prof Dermot Brabazon will lead I-Form in the joint research project with Fort Wayne. Brabazon commented: “The cutting-edge additive manufacturing equipment and expertise across the I-Form centre will support the delivery of this collaborative research programme with Fort Wayne Metals. We are excited to partner with the company on developing innovative components for the next generation of medical devices.”

Prof Mark Ferguson, director general at SFI, said: “Collaboration and innovation are at the very core of the SFI research centre network, which continues to build on Ireland’s international reputation for research excellence.”