Intel Mini Scientist is back with a bang – and an in-person final

Taking place in early 2023, the national grand final of the Intel Mini Scientist competition will be an in-person event for the first time in three years.

Registration is now open for the next Intel Mini Scientist competition.

This competition is aimed at school children in fourth, fifth and sixth classes in primary schools all across Ireland. Budding scientists are being asked to create a science or technology project, either solo or in teams of up to four members.

Projects can cover topics such as living things, energy, materials and the environment, or any other area of interest to students.

The competition is open to any school in Ireland and there is no minimum amount of students required for a school to participate. Registration can be completed online until 7 October.

On 10 and 11 October, all projects will be exhibited in the entrants’ schools. Intel employees will try to visit participating schools to judge and select a winning project to go forward and represent their school at the Intel Mini Scientist regional finals.

The regional finals will take place later this year in November or December. Winners from the regional final will then have an opportunity to showcase their work and compete at the national grand final in early 2023. The overall grand prize will be awarded at this event.

The last Intel Mini Scientist winner was Síofra Ní Scanláin of Gaelscoil na Gcloch Liath in Greystones. She won for her project on insects in rivers, which was written through Irish.

For the past number of years, the national grand final has taken place virtually. In 2023, however, it will be held in person.

Every school taking part will receive a special commemorative plaque no matter how far they progress in the competition. Every student taking part will get a gift and a certificate of participation.

The members of the winning project teams will receive a science-related prize. There is also a €1,000 grant for the school with the overall grand final winning project.

