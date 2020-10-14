IPHA: €50m funding for new medicines in Budget 2021 a ‘game-changer’

IPHA has described the €50m allocated to new medicines in Budget 2021 as a ‘game-changer’ for Irish patients.

More than 50 new medicines will be available to Irish patients, with more due to come in 2021, following yesterday’s (13 October) Budget 2021 announcement. The Government confirmed that €50m will be allocated to new medicines to treat conditions including chronic leukaemia, Parkinson’s and breast cancer.

Responding to the news, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) said it was a “game-changer” for patients in Ireland and should facilitate “close collaboration” between the State and the industry on a new multi-year medication supply agreement.

“It means patients will have a greater range of breakthrough treatment options available to them for serious medical conditions and faster,” said IPHA president Paul Reid.

“The move is a clear statement that the current Government values medicines innovation – its potential transformational impact on improved healthcare outcomes and the role it plays in driving economic growth and jobs across the regions.”

Solving the ‘innovation paradox’

The association claimed that since last July, there has effectively been a funding embargo on new medicines which has now been lifted following the news of the funding boost and will cover a significant proportion of the cost of new treatments next year.

IPHA’s chief executive, Oliver O’Connor, added that the move is a major step forward to right what it calls the ‘innovation paradox’, where Ireland excels in making new medicines but is poor at making them available to patients.

“We have been among the last in western Europe to make new medicines available to patients,” O’Connor said.

“This Budget is the catalyst to change that. By announcing significant funding today, the Government has signalled that it values the role of medicines innovation in delivering on the goals of Sláintecare.”

Elsewhere, the Department for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science confirmed that €30m of the Budget will be allocated to support Covid-19 research and researchers.