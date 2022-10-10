48 research projects to benefit from IRC funding worth a total of €24m

A Ukrainian academic is among the recipients of this fund, under the IRC-established scheme for researchers fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Irish Research Council has named the 48 projects that are set to receive funding under the second round of its Starting and Consolidator Laureate awards programme for this year.

The programme is split into two streams, with early-career researchers to get ‘starting’ funding of €400,000 and ‘consolidator’ funding for mid-career academics to receive €600,000 each.

The awardees range from projects grounded in the humanities to STEM-focused research. The IRC has chosen to award what it calls “curiosity-driven” research as part of the laureate programme, which it first set up in 2017.

The researchers set to benefit from this funding round are working on new approaches on things such as treatment for diseases, 6G technology development, interculturalism in rural Ireland, changing storm patterns and the communication of climate science, to name a few.

Dr Louise Callinan, director of the IRC said that the current batch of recipients “have the potential to make ground-breaking advances in their respective fields and to bolster Ireland’s competitiveness in European research funding.”

She said that many of the programme’s first-round awardees will be due to complete their research next year. “The winning projects were awarded on the basis solely of excellence, and applications were assessed through a rigorous and independent international peer-review process,” Callinan said, adding that three of the first-round awardees have already gone on to receive European Research Council funding.

Researchers to have benefitted from the second round include a Ukrainian academic who will collaborate on one of the projects under the IRC’s scheme for Ukrainian researchers. The European Commission also has a dedicated support scheme for Ukrainian researchers who have been affected by the ongoing war.

“These talented researchers will no doubt contribute hugely towards the world-class excellence that is the bedrock of our research system in Ireland, pushing the boundaries of research knowledge and finding new discoveries that deepen our understanding of the world around us, by looking to the past, questioning the present, and unlocking our future potential,” said Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD.

