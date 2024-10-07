Ireland’s marine ecosystems get €25m to protect biodiversity

The funding will help Ireland in its commitment to protecting 30pc of its marine areas by 2030.

The Irish Government will invest €25m in the development of protected areas for marine biodiversity.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, TD, launched the new Marine Protected Areas Life project today (7 October). The funding will be used to research and develop a comprehensive network of marine protected areas (MPAs) in line with international best practices.

MPAs are an important tool to protect and conserve marine life and habitats, and a national network of these areas can provide resilience against the climate crisis.

This Life project is part of a wider EU funding framework, which aims to develop and implement innovative ways to address environmental and climate challenges.

Along with the fresh investment, Noonan said significant work has been completed on the Marine Protected Areas Bill, which is due to be published by the end of this year and will set out different degrees of protection, which will be linked to the sensitivity and fragility of the habitats or species being protected within the MPA.

“Given the significant – and much needed – change that is envisaged by this bill, the process towards publishing it has become protracted, but we absolutely have to get the legal framework right if we are to have a final piece of legislation which will be a gamechanger for marine protection,” said Noonan.

“I truly believe that with the huge investment of time and effort in this to date – by my department, other Government departments and the Attorney General’s office – we already have the firm foundations for a truly remarkable bill and I hope to have the final draft published by the end of the year.”

30pc of waters by 2030

The new funding will help Ireland in its commitment to protecting 30pc of its marine areas by 2030 to protect biodiversity, in line with EU strategy and a UN framework.

Last year, the UN signed a deal to protect 30pc of the world’s oceans, by creating large-scale MPAs to tackle environmental degradation and prevent biodiversity loss across the world’s high seas (areas of ocean outside of national boundaries).

Ireland’s marine environment is one of the largest in the EU, at nearly 10 times its land area. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the level of environmental stress on Ireland’s coastal waters has increased in recent years due to effects of the climate crisis, such as marine heatwaves and increased acidification.

Additionally, human intervention such as overfishing, physical disturbance and damage to seafloor habitats have also caused issues for marine ecosystems.

Noonan said the Life project will focus on finding a balance between ecological protection and socioeconomic development. It will also share information and data openly with communities, business and other interest groups.

“The project will promote ocean literacy to help people better understand the ocean so they can make responsible and sustainable actions. Together, we can create a legacy of hope, resilience and recovery for our marine ecosystems, protecting it for generations to come,” he said.

At the beginning of the year, a special protection area was designated in marine waters off the coast of Wexford to protect 20 species of seabirds throughout the year. And in February, Ireland received €15.14m in EU funding to expand MPAs in the country.

As well as Governmental support, the Life project will also have collaboration from three universities. University College Dublin will focus on ecology and what the MPAs can achieve, University College Cork will consider the social side and stakeholders involved, and the University of Galway will address the economic impacts on industry and communities.

University College Dublin’s vice-president for sustainability, Prof Tasman Crowe, said Ireland has a significant opportunity to protect and restore precious marine ecosystems.

“The changes will need to be carefully designed to ensure that they are effective and that the benefits and costs are shared as fairly as possible,” he said. “We are delighted to work with the Government on the research and development of this important project for Ireland’s environment and people.”

