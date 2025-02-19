Ireland set to be accepted into CERN as an associate member

The country is one of the last in the EU to become a CERN member, applying to join only in 2023.

Ireland’s application to join the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) has been accepted in principle, and the country is expected to become an associate member with the organisation from 2026.

Currently, 24 EU nations are full members of CERN, with six associate members.

CERN is one of the biggest scientific research centres in the world, bringing together around 18,000 researchers. It is the organisation behind the Large Hadron Collider – the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator.

The organisation seeks to gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental particles and forces of the universe, which requires it to develop new technologies, providing research, innovation and education opportunities in various sciences and applied areas including healthcare, data, communications and industrial processes.

Ireland’s membership of CERN – which the country applied for in 2023 – opens up vast opportunities for Irish citizens. Starting next year, Irish citizens can apply for jobs with the research centre, while Irish academics can apply for CERN research projects. Moreover, the membership will also let companies in Ireland bid for contracts with the research centre.

Ireland is one of the last countries in the EU to join CERN – with the country’s academics calling for membership for many years.

Last year, a taskforce arrived in Ireland to assess the country’s application to join as an associate member, meeting with Government officials and representatives from higher education institutions, enterprises and research groups.

A delegation of Irish scientists joined Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless, TD at CERN today (19 February).

“At a time when we are recognising the real need for investment to boost competitiveness, Ireland’s decision to become associate member of CERN is a welcome step forward,” said UCD VP for Research, Innovation and Impact Prof Kate Robson Brown, a part of the delegation in Switzerland.

“Through Ireland’s membership we can unlock the vast potential benefits of major global scientific initiatives of this scale including enhancing our research and development ecosystem, advancing our scientific and technological knowledge base and bringing benefits to our students, industry and wider society.”

The associate membership will cost Ireland about €1.9m annually for an initial period of five years, which gives Ireland “a seat at a very valuable table”, added Brown.

While particle physicist at UCD School of Physics, Prof Ronan McNulty said: “Joining CERN opens doors for Irish teachers, students and apprentices to be trained at CERN, and for Irish companies to win CERN contracts.

“Access to CERN is access to knowledge – having the Irish scientific and engineering community collaborating at the premier scientific laboratory in the world will enrich our society with the latest scientific ideas and technology.”

