You can now have a say on climate action in Ireland

‘You don’t need to be a climate expert for your opinion to be valued,’ said Minister Eamon Ryan.

People around Ireland are being invited to have their say on the future of sustainability and climate action in the country.

Climate Conversations 2022 is an initiative launched by the Government today (1 July) that will seek out ideas to shape future iterations of the national Climate Action Plan.

In an online questionnaire, people can now give their views on shopping, recycling, food and food waste, home heating, sustainable living, the local environment and the climate crisis.

They can also have their say on how different actions by individuals, communities and Government can help Ireland work towards its carbon-neutral goals.

‘You don’t need to be a climate expert for your opinion to be valued; we want to hear from as many people as possible’

– EAMON RYAN, TD

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD, said the Government will need to work with industry and the general public to achieve a sustainable future.

“That’s why it’s so important for people to have their say on how we can all contribute to this ambitious goal, how it will affect their lives in practical ways and how we, as a Government, can engage, enable and empower people to adapt and realise the opportunities this transition presents,” he added.

“You don’t need to be a climate expert for your opinion to be valued; we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

The Climate Action Plan 2021 outlined the objective for Ireland to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

But, based on greenhouse gas emissions projections, the Environmental Protection Agency recently warned that “urgent” measures would be needed to meet these targets.

Ryan said these projections “underpin the urgency and importance of taking decisive action”, and that input from the Climate Conversations initiative would feed into ongoing work on the Climate Action Plan 2023.

Climate Conversations 2021 saw the Government engage with nearly 4,000 people. But now it is expanding the programme, partnering with community groups and representative bodies in a bid to reach a broad cross-section of Irish society.

Anyone over the age of 16 can fill out the new online questionnaire. People can also check out the Government’s Climate Jargon Buster if they have any questions.

