Ireland’s emissions have surpassed pre-Covid levels, EPA warns

The provisional EPA figures suggest agriculture contributed 37.5pc of Ireland’s total emissions in 2021, while the energy sector tripled its oil and gas use.

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions increased by nearly 5pc last year and have risen above pre-Covid-19 levels, according to figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The provisional figures show an increase of 4.7pc in 2021 compared to emissions in 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions caused a “significant lowering” of emissions, the EPA said.

The increase puts Ireland’s emissions 1.1pc higher than 2019. The EPA noted that this rise is largely due to the energy industries sector, which tripled its oil and gas use in electricity generation last year.

EPA director general Laura Burke said a return to coal use, agriculture’s “continued growth in emissions” and a “partial rebound” in transport emissions have all contributed to greenhouse gas levels.

“The data show the scale of change needed within and across all sectors of Ireland’s economy to make sustained progress in reversing this trend and to meet our EU commitments and National greenhouse gas emission reduction targets,” Burke said.

The big contributors

Emissions from Ireland’s energy industries sector increased by 17.6pc last year, due to the increased fossil fuel use. There was also a reduction in natural gas use by 8.9pc, as some plants were offline for a period in 2021.

Electricity generated from renewables fell from 42pc in 2020 to 35pc last year, which the EPA attributed to low rainfall and less wind.

Earlier this month, a report by Wind Energy Ireland said it is “just about possible” for Ireland to meet its 2030 climate targets if there is a “complete transformation” of the planning system and grid policies. The report urged investment in the electricity grid and to accelerate onshore wind and solar power generation.

Agriculture is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland. Excluding land use, land-use change and forestry, the sector represents 37.5pc of the country’s emissions.

The agriculture sector recorded a 3pc increase last year, which is the third year in a row that emissions rose in the sector. It was also the 11th consecutive year that the number of dairy cows has risen in Ireland.

The transport sector saw emissions rise by 6.1pc as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, but this level was still 10.5pc lower than 2019.

The EPA said there were roughly 47,000 battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Ireland, which is around 24pc of the Climate Action Plan target for 2025.

“The provisional greenhouse gas emission estimates for 2021 are a cause for concern in relation to achieving Ireland’s binding carbon budget targets,” said EPA senior manager Stephen Treacy.

There were some decreases in the figures such as a 4.9pc reduction in residential emissions, which the EPA attributed to a mild winter, less home working and increased fuel prices.

