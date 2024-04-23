Kerry chosen to host Ireland’s first marine national park

The new park will be dedicated to the protection and restoration of the area’s significant biodiversity, while also preserving the archaeological heritage of the region.

The Irish Government has designated its first marine national park in Co Kerry, after purchasing key sites around Corca Dhuibhne – the Dingle Peninsula.

The new park covers more than 70,000 acres on land and at sea, making it Ireland’s largest national park. The Government said its eight national park will unite some of Europe’s most ecologically valuable places in both land and sea.

The new national park brings together new acquisitions by the National Parks and Wildlife Service such as the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River catchment, lands at Mount Brandon and the sand dune system at Inch Peninsula. The marine national park also includes sites that were already under State ownership such as the limestone reefs of Kerry Head Shoals and the waters around the Blasket Islands.

The new park has a dual function, as it will be dedicated to the protection and restoration of the area’s significant biodiversity while also preserving the archaeological heritage of the region. The park includes the UNESCO World Heritage site of Sceilg Mhichíl and islands that are important sites for various seabirds.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, TD, said this new park brings some of “the wildest land and seascapes in the country together in celebration of nature”.

“Páírc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí [Kerry] will be a flagship for the protection and restoration of these incredible places and the globally important array of wildlife that they are home to,” Noonan said.

“The park will also honour the island and coastal communities who live alongside it by ensuring that their unique tapestry of cultural and natural heritage is central to the future story of this special place.”

Both Ireland and the EU have been taking extra steps to protect the oceans and marine life. Earlier this month, the EU announced 40 commitments to protect the world’s oceans – with €3.5bn going into these initiatives.

The EU also confirmed Ireland would receive €15.14m towards developing its network of marine protected areas in Irish waters. But earlier this month, the Irish Government was criticised by the Fair Seas coalition for delaying the introduction of the Marine Protected Areas Bill.

