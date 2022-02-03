Ireland to host MIT’s Innovators Under 35 Europe event for the first time

The festival is coming to Donegal in May after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Innovators Under 35 Europe Festival run by MIT Technology Review is coming to Ireland later this year, for the first time in its history.

Some of Europe’s brightest young minds will gather in Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal, to showcase their work and meet others who are shaping the future and transforming lives through technological advances.

European and global leaders in innovation will speak at the festival about the transformative power of tech for the world.

Since its creation, MIT Technology Review has been publishing an annual list of Innovators Under 35. Dr Conor McGinn of Trinity College Dublin and Akara Robotics was on the 2019 list of European innovators.

The list recognises young innovators, humanitarians and entrepreneurs from different countries who are helping solve the problems that affect modern society. This includes achievements across fields such as biotechnology and medicine, computers and electronics, hardware, software, internet, artificial intelligence, robotics and telecommunications.

“Innovators Under 35 honorees continue a tradition of mentorship, collaboration, discovery and purpose that began in 1999,” MIT Technology Review editor Mat Honan said.

“We call all of these honorees ‘innovators’ because no matter their field, each is doing something original and impactful. We unpack not only what they are doing, but help people understand its relevance not to the world at large. I’m really looking forward to hearing from this year’s European honorees.”

The festival is being rebooted in Ireland after it was put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the event will take place from 19 to 20 May.

“Exposure to high quality and innovative projects being led by Under 35s from our European neighbours and indeed other parts of Ireland will help to animate and inspire innovators in our Gaeltacht regions,” said Micheál Ó hEanaigh, CEO of State agency Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“We look forward to collaborating with MIT Technology Review and all of the other partners to welcome the extremely talented young innovators, the excellent panel of judges and other contributors to the event being held in Donegal in May.”

Applications are now open. Applicants must be from Europe and under 35 at the time of the event, and have an innovative project that will transform the world. A committee of judges made up of experts from leading universities and companies will select the 35 winning candidates.

The Innovators Under 35 Europe Festival is sponsored by Údarás na Gaeltachta, Derry City Council, Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council, NUI Galway, Catalyst, Open University, Unosquare and Atlantic Technological University.

