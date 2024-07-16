More of Ireland is covered in peat than previously thought

Scientists have created a new map of Irish peat soils which can help accurately implement regulations on carbon-rich soils and climate crisis mitigation.

Nearly a quarter of Ireland is covered in peat soils, according to a new map created by researchers from across the island, representing a 13pc increase over previous estimates.

In study published in the soil science journal Geoderma recently, the all-island team of researchers from Trinity College Dublin, University of Galway and Queen’s University Belfast, found that peat soils cover an area of 1.66m hectares, which equates to more than 23pc of the country.

Peat, which is a type of soil created from the accumulation of decayed vegetation and other organic matter, is typically formed in wetland conditions and is quite common in Ireland.

The team said peat soils are critical in absorbing greenhouse gases and helping meet some of Ireland’s most pressing environmental challenges. They’re also a source of biodiversity and protect nearby urban areas from flooding.

The new map called Irish Peat Soils Map (IPSM) includes areas of shallow peat soils – which contain large stocks of soil carbon – as recommended by the UN Global Peatlands Initiatives.

To do so, the scientists adopted a broader definition of peat soils by including soil material containing 8.6pc of organic matter or more that has accumulated to at least 10cm.

“Our technique involves continually updating these peat soil maps as new data become available, and this new IPSM can now be used confidently and contribute to a more precise identification of the location of peat soils across Ireland,” said lead author and Trinity professor Dr Louis Gilet.

“The IPSM can thus help to accurately implement regulations concerning carbon-rich soils and climate change mitigation, while informing management decisions related to other key sustainability issues such as land use planning, biodiversity management or water regulation.”

While peat burning has caused significant damage to the climate by increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, there has been a growing appreciation of its role in regulating environmental processes in recent years, as well as in providing recreational, educational, scientific and cultural value.

A project launched last year called AI2Peat, funded by Science Foundation Ireland and led by CeADAR, explores how AI can monitor Irish peatlands and boost biodiversity through targeted restoration. It involves using AI to monitor deteriorating peatlands, while using data gathered by drones, satellites and citizen scientists to develop an all-island map for conservation purposes.

Co-author Dr Terry Morley of University of Galway said that peat soils are important because they help the country meet national and international targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also play a major role in regulating “stream flow, water quality or providing habitat for ecologically sensitive species”.

“Peatlands hold a significant percentage of Ireland’s total soil organic carbon stock, but they have been severely degraded over the past 200 years due to land use change and associated human activity, resulting in increased emissions from both deep and shallow peat,” explained Trinity’s Dr John Connolly.

“As a result, accurate identification, mapping and management of peat soils is essential for programmes that aim to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and to improve biodiversity in the Irish landscape.”

