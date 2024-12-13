Protection of rare shark species a priority, marine experts say

The scientists said that Brexit led to a decrease in the international cooperation with the UK needed to protect sharks in the region.

In a new international report, scientists from Ireland’s Marine Institute outline strategies to address the critical threats facing shark populations in the country.

The result of an “extensive international cooperation among leading marine scientists,” the publication, titled ‘Sharks, Rays and Chimaeras: A Global Strategy for Conservation’, highlights the importance of international collaboration in understanding and protecting sharks, the Marine Institute said.

The collaborative report, part of an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) series, features scientists from all over the globe, who provided their expertise on regional shark species’ populations, fishing fleets, trade and their management.

Marine Institute scientists Maurice Clarke and Graham Johnston contributed their findings to the report, which included data on shark habitats, migration patterns and population dynamics. Their research was conducted using data from the Institute’s monitoring programmes.

“The inclusion of our research in this landmark publication is a testament to the Marine Institute’s commitment to advancing marine science and protecting marine ecosystems,” said Johnston and Clarke in a joint statement.

“Our findings on shark populations in Irish waters contribute valuable knowledge to the global effort to conserve these critical species.”

There are currently 71 species of shark, skates and rays documented in Irish waters. While sharks hold little cultural significance in Ireland – when compared to other countries – they play an essential role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems.

Although, many species face significant threats due to overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change. According to the Marine Institute’s latest data, Ireland’s direct turnover in 2022 from the ocean economy was valued at more than €7bn, with the shipping and maritime transport industry seeing a turnover of nearly €2.5bn, followed by oil and gas exploration companies, which had a turnover of about €1.27bn.

However, thankfully, the report highlights that little processing of sharks and rays take place in Ireland, while shark finning – the act of cutting a shark’s fin and discarding the animal so that it dies slowly at sea – does not happen in Ireland.

The IUCN publication identifies key areas for immediate action, including sustainable fishing practices, habitat protection and international policy development. According to the report, current shark catch records in Ireland “poorly quantify discard rates” for most species, which, the experts say should be addressed.

Moreover, the report also highlighted a lack of knowledge of deep-water activities, and added that several shark species, which aren’t recorded in Irish waters, including the Greenland Shark, are likely present in the water.

The experts recommend that the White Skate – one of the rarest shark species – should be protected as a priority to increase their population in Irish waters. Meanwhile, they also recommended that research should focus on threatened and ‘near-threatened’ species on the IUCN’s Red List of threatened species which includes endemic species to Ireland such as the Angelshark, Undulate Skate and the Common Stingray.

Increased cooperation with the UK is needed, the report highlighted, as the experts said that: “Brexit has led to a decrease in international communication and project partnership”.

Dr Ciaran Kelly, the director of Fisheries and Ecosystem Advisory Services at the Marine Institute said: “Ireland’s strategic location and the richness of our marine environment provide us with unique opportunities to study and protect shark species.

“Collaborating on this global publication allows the Marine Institute to share our findings and learn from other leading researchers around the world.”

Earlier this year, an international group of organisations, including Ireland’s Marine Institute announced a collaborative effort, funded through the Horizon Europe programme, to enhance efforts to protect the Atlantic Ocean.

