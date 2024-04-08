Where and when you can watch tonight’s total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will be visible in various countries, while Ireland will bear witness to a partial eclipse close to sunset.

A wondrous event is approaching Irish skies today (8 April), as people in Ireland will be able to gaze up at a partial solar eclipse later this evening.

The solar eclipse event is set to be witnessed by various countries around the world, with the US preparing for a total eclipse. But here in Ireland, the country will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse nationwide at around 7:55pm, according to Astronomy Ireland.

The organisation said this partial eclipse is expected to last for roughly 18 minutes and will be most visible at roughly 8:10pm. Astronomy Ireland advises curious onlookers to find a good vantage point with a “clear view to the setting sun on the western horizon”, as it will be close to sunset when the event occurs.

While Ireland is getting a partial view, the event is being dubbed the Great North American Eclipse by some, as it will be a total eclipse for viewers across the Atlantic. NASA is sharing a livestream of the event for those who want to witness it digitally, which will begin at roughly 6pm Irish time.

A total solar eclipse is a relatively rare event that occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun. Any given point on Earth is only likely to experience this once every 375 years, on average.

While Ireland won’t see the full version of this rare event, the country will bear witness to a partial eclipse – which are a more frequent occurrence.

Safety first

But while the event is set to bring a unique sight for those lucky enough to witness it – depending on cloud coverage – Astronomy Ireland warned caution when gazing at this event.

“Of course it can be highly dangerous to view the sun and a partially eclipsed sun is just as dangerous – perhaps more so as people will be drawn to looking at it,” the organisation said. “Never look at the sun with any optical aid (binoculars or telescopes) as permanent eye damage can happen instantly.

“It is not even safe to look at the sun with just the naked eye and even several pairs of sunglasses should not be used.”

To see the event with your own eyes, you will need specially approved solar eclipse glasses that reduce sunlight to safe levels.

Alternatively, you can make your own pinhole projector or even use a kitchen colander to safely project an image of the sun onto a sheet of paper or the ground.

