Can’t make it to Dingle? Stream Ireland’s Edge live wherever you are

You don’t have to be at Ireland’s Edge to hear from the innovators, policy-makers and artists gathering in Dingle.

Ireland’s Edge kicks off today (29 November) in Dingle, Co Kerry, as part of the Other Voices festival. Running for two days in Skellig Hotel, the event will welcome thinkers, policy-makers, innovators, commentators and artists to join discussions around Brexit, Ireland’s place in Europe and more.

This year’s theme – ‘Endings & Edges, Borders & Borderlands’ – will draw topics from current discourse on sovereignty, immigration, citizenship, climate, international trade, gender and technological innovation.

Who’s speaking at Ireland’s Edge?

As well as artists, performers and creative directors, the Ireland’s Edge line-up includes investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr, whose investigation into Cambridge Analytica with contributions from whistleblower Christopher Wylie was published in The Observer last year.

Other voices from the media at the event include CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, known for his work tracking online disinformation campaigns, and OpenDemocracy UK investigations editor Peter Geoghegan, author of Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics.

The conference will also host Matthew O’Toole, former Brexit spokesperson at 10 Downing Street who stepped down one year after the referendum; and environmentalist Saoirse McHugh, who rode the ‘green wave’ of this year’s European Elections to go from an unknown candidate for Ireland’s Green Party to securing 64,000 votes.

Later additions to the line-up include Oisín Coghlan, director of Friends of the Earth Ireland; Deirdre De Bhailís, manager of Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub; and Arts Over Borders creative director Seán Doran.

How to watch from afar

Ireland’s Edge will be livestreaming from Dingle, starting at 2pm on Friday, 29 November and 11.45am on Saturday, 30 November.

The YouTube links provided below will begin streaming the event at these times.

Livestream Ireland’s Edge on 29 November from 2pm:

Livestream Ireland’s Edge on 30 November from 11.45am: