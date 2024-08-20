Irish corncrake territories hit highest levels in 25 years

National efforts to boost the number of corncrakes in Ireland are paying off, but the populations of this shy bird are still at risk.

A small victory in Ireland’s conservation efforts has been scored, as a project to restore the corncrake species bears fruit.

A 2024 survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) shows an increase of in the national corncrake population by 15 birds, up 7pc compared to last year. Meanwhile, the number of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway has increased by 45pc compared to 2018 figures.

This marks the highest number of corncrake territories in 25 years. Almost 1,500 hectares of land are being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve this species.

The corncrake is a shy and secretive bird found on farmlands, known for its distinctive call. The bird was once widespread across Ireland and other European countries, but its numbers and range have decreased significantly over the years, putting it on the Red list of Conservation Concern.

To support its revival, the Corncrake Life Project was launched in 2021, led by the NPWS and funded by the EU Life programme. The project has recorded a 35pc increase in birds since it began.

Corncrake conservation measures involve planning with farmers in breeding areas – primarily on the north and west coasts – as well as taking reactive measures when corncrakes establish in new locations.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, TD, praised the results of the recent survey and said they are a testament to the “collaboration between farmers, landowners and the NPWS-led corncrake conservation projects”.

“I have been privileged enough to visit these areas, see the efforts being made and hear the corncrake – the impact of this project is phenomenal and transformative for both local communities and the landscape,” Noonan said.

“The NPWS is now committed to ensuring this work continues when the Corncrake Life Project finishes at the end of 2025. It has become a model for community-focused nature conservation.”

Despite the positive results, the corncrake – and various other species – remain vulnerable and at risk from the climate crisis. Earlier this year, the Irish Government shared a National Biodiversity Action Plan to tackle the deepening crisis of biodiversity loss in Ireland.

