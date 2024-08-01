Ireland’s deep-sea corals are ingesting microplastics

The UCC study claims to be the first environmental record of microparticle ingestion by cold-water coral and much of the pollution may be linked to the wastewater of washing machines.

An Irish-led study has detected microplastics in the North Atlantic’s deep waters and in cold-water corals, showing how human pollution has reached some of the most remote regions in the ocean.

The study found evidence of microplastics as far as 2km deep in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers’ analysis also found evidence that these deep-sea corals may not only be exposed to microplastics but have also ingested these particles.

The researchers said these findings highlight the vulnerability of these corals, which create essential habitats for various marine species. The threat to these deep-sea corals marks another issue caused by growing marine pollution.

The study claims to be the first environmental record of microparticle ingestion by cold-water coral. Microparticles had been ingested by 22pc of the coral samples, while 50pc had evidence of adsorption. The study also found that none of the same samples had microparticles “both internally and externally”.

From the clothing to the sea

This research from University College Cork (UCC) analysed samples from depths of 605 metres to 2,126 metres from two sites near Ireland, the Porcupine Bank Canyon and the north-eastern Porcupine Seabight. Plastic and non-plastic microparticles were detected in both water and coral samples taken from these sites.

This analysis found that microfibres of rayon – used primarily in clothing – was the most dominant microparticle in both the water and coral samples, suggesting the pollution is linked to the wastewater of washing machines.

The team said this discovery points to a complex interaction between land-based activities and marine pollution, which emphasises the need for integrated environmental management strategies. Some of the microplastics detected in the samples include nylon, polyester and acryclic.

The UCC team’s findings come at a crucial time, as there is international pressure calling on the UN to complete negotiations on a Global Plastics Treaty, which would hold all countries to a higher common standard on plastic consumption.

“Studies like this offer factual and topical results to industries and policymakers, especially in the lead-up to the final round of negotiations for a plastics treaty,” said Dr Alicia Mateos-Cárdenas, who led the study.

“Understanding the true fate of microplastics and other synthetic particles is essential for developing effective policies and mitigating the impact of plastic pollution.”

The study was funded by the Marine Institute, which is also a partner on Astral, a €7.93m EU-funded project that aims to improve aquaculture through new technology and sustainable practices. Earlier this year, Astral researchers deployed two sensors that test water for microplastics at an Irish Marine Institute site in Galway.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.