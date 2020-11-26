Check out the Irish events being held for European Researchers Night 2020

This year’s European Researchers Night will be a little different due to Covid-19, but Irish researchers have lots in store virtually.

Those of you ever-curious about the work researchers do to tackle diseases and viruses or developing advanced AI will get to meet them up close – albeit virtually – at this year’s European Researchers Night.

Taking place on Friday, 27 November, it was created by the EU to showcase the diversity of science and its impact on citizens’ daily lives with the aim of stimulating an interest among young people in research careers. In 2019, it attracted 1.6m visitors across more than 400 cities in Europe and beyond, but will be a totally online affair this year as a result of Covid-19. Projects from 29 countries are set to take part this year, with two based here in Ireland.

Cork Discovers, first launched in 2018 to mark European Researchers Night, has this year decided to expand its offerings to five new sites in Ireland outside of Cork. The organisers of the event said the theme will be ‘change’. It will also now be a two-day event as part of a new strategy it is calling ‘research by stealth’ to significantly increase and diversify its audience.

Research from Cork and further afield will be showcased online with a dedicated strand of the programme focusing on sustainability research to reflect the strength of our partner organisations in this area and to respond to public interest in the topic.

START

The second event taking place, led by Trinity College Dublin, is ‘Start Talking About Research Today’ (START). In addition to the main European Researchers Night taking place on 27 November, the START event has been underway since 18 November and will take place each day up until 29 November.

Some of the events taking place on the main night include ‘Back for the Future: Escape the Climate Crisis’. The virtual escape room event will see the public dropped into a world devastated by the climate crisis in 2050 and tasked with going back in time to undertake vital research to reset humanity’s course.

Another project will look at the poetry of Seamus Heaney. It will focus on four poems in which Heaney writes about paintings and photographs and explore the ideas he raised in them about what it means to use words and images to represent the world around us.

“European Researchers’ Night events are the perfect opportunity for researchers to engage with the public and to start new conversations,” said Dr Jennifer Daly, organiser of START.

“Trinity’s researchers have gone the extra mile to create a series of activities and events that are interactive and entertaining – there really is something for everyone! We’re very excited by the move online this year as it gives us the chance to welcome visitors from all over Ireland and around Europe to our events.”