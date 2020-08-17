€4.3m funding announced for 50 projects under Irish Research Council scheme

The Government has announced that 50 projects will receive a total of €4.3m in funding under the Irish Research Council’s Enterprise Partnership Scheme.

50 projects looking to further research in the areas of health, food production, law, agriculture and heritage have been awarded funding that links researchers with enterprise. The funding totals €4.3m and is part of the Irish Research Council’s Enterprise Partnership Scheme that has been operating for the past 15 years.

The research collaboration scheme was designed to help industry and employers boost their research and innovation capabilities, while giving companies access to a pipeline of research talent for future development needs and giving researchers links to the broader economy.

One of the researchers to receive funding this year is Hannah Brownlow based at University College Cork, who will undertake research with salmon producer Mowi Ireland on the impact of jellyfish blooms on salmon aquaculture in Ireland.

Elsewhere, Shubham Jain from Athlone Institute of Technology will partner with Ericsson to work on automated data analysis and parsing, and Nora Moroney of Trinity College Dublin will work with Marsh’s Library on the book collection of Benjamin Iveagh.

Gaining experience

Announcing the investment today (17 August), Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, said: “This scheme provides a valuable opportunity for enterprise and employers to access research talent and expertise within Ireland’s higher education system.

“We must continue to promote Irish research and offer our researchers every opportunity and every support. We must continue to support this type of engagement to attract foreign direct investment into our knowledge economy, to assist indigenous SMEs and NGOs to innovate.”

The director of the Irish Research Council, Peter Brown, added that the scheme is a “keystone” of efforts to support early-career researchers.

“By bridging research, industry and enterprise, this programme gives participating scholars and fellows a dynamic research opportunity, allowing them to gain experience of working on a project with enterprise impact and innovation potential, and providing insight into career paths beyond academia,” he said. “The council wishes the new awardees and their partners every success with their projects.”