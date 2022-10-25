UCD researcher gets ERC funding as part of neutron star collision project

Two researchers from UCD and Queens are part of the HeavyMetal project, which is looking at how neutron star mergers create heavy elements.

The European Research Council (ERC) has announced the winners of 29 grants as part of the Synergy Grant scheme, with total funding of €295m.

The grants are each worth around €10m and are expected to create roughly 1,000 jobs for postdoctoral fellows, PhD students and other staff in the winning research teams.

Among the winners is the HeavyMetal project, with Prof Padraig Dunne of University College Dublin and Dr Stuart Sim of Queens University Belfast as two of its principal investigators.

This project is investigating how neutron star mergers create heavy elements and is being collaborated with researchers in Denmark and Germany.

The ERC Synergy Grants aim to support small groups of investigators to jointly address ambitious research problems that could not be addressed by working alone. This year, almost 360 proposals were submitted in this grant call, which is funded by Horizon Europe.

The 29 winning projects involve 105 principal investigators who will carry out their research at universities and research centres in 19 countries. Germany was the most common location where lead researchers are based, followed by France and Israel.

ERC president Prof Maria Leptin said the Synergy Grants scheme helps to “tap into international talent”, both in Europe and around the world.

“I’m happy to see more pioneering researchers funded to focus on ambitious and complex scientific problems that require innovative ways to advance our knowledge,” Leptin said. “It takes the best researchers, each with unique expertise and approaches, to jointly tackle such challenges.”

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said the ERC’s “trademark” is funding individual top researchers, but said certain problems are “too big for the most outstanding minds to address alone”.

“These new grants will enable scientists to join forces and follow their curiosity together across disciplinary boundaries,” Gabriel said. “They are set to gain insights that will help us understand the world around us and to face future challenges.”

At the end of 2020, Ireland received its first ever Synergy Grant from the ERC, thanks to Prof Poul Holm and Prof Francis Ludlow of Trinity College Dublin. These researchers led the 4-Oceans project, which set out to assess the importance of marine life to human societies during the last 2,000 years.

