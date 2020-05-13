Virtual AtlanTec Festival will focus on AI and digital innovation

ITAG’s AI-focused AtlanTec event is going completely virtual this year and will focus on the art of AI and digital innovation.

As the threat of Covid-19 still causing massive restrictions on movement and social interactions outside your own home, the sixth annual AtlanTec Festival of Technology conference has joined the many other events who have chosen to go virtual.

The event is organised by ITAG (IT Association Galway) and is usually takes place in NUI Galway, with last year’s festival featuring key events such as the Tech Tag World Championships and the Digital Women’s Forum along with a series of school events.

CEO of ITAG, Caroline Cawley, said: “In light of the pandemic restrictions and reflecting a changed world, the AtlanTec Festival has adapted and this year we are going virtual. Great credit to all involved, we have worked with our expert speakers and contributors and have transitioned all our sessions online.”

Key industry experts

The virtual event will take place on 18-22 May and it’s free to register. Participants can attend more than 30 virtual ‘tech talk’ sessions.

The theme of this year’s event is the art of AI and digital innovation and the sessions will include topics that combine futuristic thinking, real-life case examples and deep dives into innovative technologies and trends from key industry experts.

Among the event’s speakers is award-winning STEM advocate, Norah Patten, cybersecurity expert Michelle B Lindersmith and Genesys’s Maciej Dąbrowski.

Patten is an aerospace engineer who aims to be, among other things, the first Irish person to leave Earth’s orbit. She also established Planet Zebunar to inspire the next generation of engineers, astronauts, scientists and innovators.

Lindersmith is the vice-president of the Cybersecurity Fusion Center at Hewlett Packard Enterprise with more than 15 years of management experience in both the IT and cybersecurity spaces at Fortune 100 companies.

Dąbrowski is an experienced data and machine learning engineer, product owner, and manager, working as the chief data scientist of the AI group in Genesys.

The sessions will focus on AI, innovation, cyber, fintech, medtech, leadership, digital women as well as how these areas will change in the midst of Covid-19.

The line-up of speakers will present sessions and enable participants to take part and engage through Q&As at the end of each session.