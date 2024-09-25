The James Dyson Award winner innovating a better quality of life

Olivia Humphreys discusses how her invention ‘Athena’ is helping people going through chemotherapy retain a sense of self.

In 2019, when Olivia Humphreys’ mother was undergoing chemotherapy to treat breast cancer, the University of Limerick student noticed that limited access to scalp-cooling therapy was an issue faced by many going through such treatment in Ireland, despite high demand.

As explained by the recent national James Dyson Award winner, scalp-cooling devices are used by chemotherapy patients to constrict blood vessels and limit the amount of drugs that can reach hair follicles, in an effort to reduce treatment-related hair loss.

“Athena addresses a significant need in Ireland, where scalp cooling is available in only seven hospitals,” Humphrey told SiliconRepublic.com. In December last year, senator Pauline O’Reilly put forward a motion asking the Irish Government to extend-scalp cooling technology to more of the country’s public hospitals.

“There is a large amount of research which shows that hair loss is reported as the most important factor when people think about the side effects of chemotherapy and other forms of medicine during cancer treatment,” O’Reilly said. “We have 19 hospitals that have no facility at all for these [hair-loss treatment caps].”

Using inexpensive thermoelectric components, not unlike those you see in refrigerated vans, Humphrey’s Athena device circulates cold water through a lightweight silicone headpiece. The portable battery, which lasts for 3.5 hours, enables the user to power it up on the way to the hospital and also to remain mobile during treatment.

“I aimed to create a more accessible and user-friendly solution. Athena is designed to be simple and consumer-driven, allowing patients to manage it themselves,” Humphrey said.

Taking its name from the powerful Greek Goddess of wisdom and battle strategy, for Humphreys, Athena is a symbol of resilience, which is a quality often seen in those living with an illness as serious as cancer and going through the necessary treatments. “The idea of creating something tangible that could help people really resonated with me,” she said.

Craving control

Many illnesses can make you feel as though your life is spiralling out of your control, with Humphreys noting that a sense of self is often lost during chemotherapy. Maintaining your version of normalcy becomes increasingly important and changes, such as the extreme hair loss typically associated with certain chemotherapy drugs, can be devastating.

“Athena provides a sense of motivation by helping to preserve a part of oneself during treatment, which can be deeply empowering when chemotherapy takes so much. It can be an uncomfortable process, but if used by multiple people, it could create a sense of community, allowing patients to connect and support each other.

“Additionally, Athena aids in recovery by minimising hair loss during treatment and promoting hair regrowth afterwards, helping individuals recover, as there is less of a reminder of what they have been through every time they look in the mirror.”

Chemotherapy patients spend a significant amount of time in hospitals. Due to its flexibility and mobility, Athena can give people a sense of control when it feels as though they have very little.

“Whether it’s trying on the device at home the night before to get used to it or being able to manage this aspect of treatment themselves, my goal was to offer some stability and comfort,” Humphrey explained.

As it stands in Ireland, current scalp-cooling products are around €20,000, sometimes more, and according to senator Róisín Garvey, installing them in the 19 hospitals that are in need, would require an installation fee of €380,000. By comparison, Humphrey says Athena can be built for roughly €1,000 and wouldn’t require installation in the hospital, as patients can apply treatment at home or even in the car.

Future plans

Currently working at Luminate Medical, a Galway-based research and development company that is developing a similar product to Athena using different technology, Humphreys is helping to advance their projects and intends to launch a clinical trial later this year.

“My main focus is on advancing the product as quickly as possible, with the goal of getting it to market and into the hands of those who need it. This involves a variety of tasks, including research, ordering materials, prototyping, testing and refining. It’s a fast-paced, dynamic role, but it’s incredibly fulfilling and rewarding.”

In Greek mythology, the goddess Athena was said to be Zeus’ most powerful daughter and certainly Humphreys is innovating a future in which her Athena can give people living with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy some much needed strength during an incredibly difficult time in their lives.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.