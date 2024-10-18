Joyce Fitzharris is the new chair of BioPharmaChem Ireland

Fitzharris has been working in the pharma space for almost 30 years, including in several leadership positions in Bristol Myers Squibb and SK Pharmteco.

BioPharmaChem Ireland (BPCI), the Ibec group representing the biopharmaceutical and chemical sectors has elected a new chair.

Joyce Fitzharris, president of SK Pharmteco Small Molecule Europe will take up the role, succeeding Brian Killen who is the digital transformation lead of MSD’s manufacturing division.

BioPharmaChem Ireland is made up of more than 90 companies from across the industry, including multinationals and indigenous companies.

It advocates for the interests of the industry and aims to provide strategic direction on key areas of development, including the skills needs of the sector.

Fitzharris has been working in the pharma space for almost 30 years, including as director of strategy at Bristol-Myers Squibb before moving to SK Pharmteco in 2018.

Speaking about her appointment, Fitzharris said she is honoured to take the role at such a critical time for the industry. “Ireland is a global leader in the biopharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Industries that make a significant positive impact on both our economy and society, nationally and internationally,” she said.

“However, in an era of heightened global competition for investment, there can be no complacency. To maintain and grow our position, we must continue to invest in higher and further education, invest in infrastructure, increase our productivity, enhance our competitiveness and develop a best-in-class life sciences strategy that provides a clear roadmap for the future.”

Sinead Keogh, director of BPCI said Fitzharris has proven herself as a “strong leader throughout her long and distinguished career in the sector”.

“Her experience, expertise and insight will be invaluable as we continue to embrace the opportunities and address the challenges that lie ahead,” she said.

“We look forward to working closely with Joyce during what promises to be a transformative number of years for our industry,” she said.

The announcement was made At BPCI’s annual leaders forum in Kilkenny, where more than 80 senior leaders gathered to discuss the sustainable development of the sector.

In addition to Fitzharris’s appointment, BPCI also appointed Johnson & Johnson’s Dana Daneshvari as vice-chair of the organisation.

