UL appoints Kevin M Ryan as VP of research and innovation

With particular expertise in chemical nanotechnology and battery innovation, Ryan will now lead the university’s research functions.

The acting president of the University of Limerick, (UL) prof Shane Kilcommins, has announced that Prof Kevin M Ryan will take over from Prof Norelee Kennedy as the next vice-president (VP) of research and innovation, as her five-year term in the position comes to an end.

In his new role, Ryan will provide leadership in the creation, development and implementation of UL’s research policy, strategy and support services. This will include overseeing research support services, the doctoral college, related enterprise and the commercialisation of UL’s research.

A Limerick native, Ryan is the director of the Bernal Institute and holds a personal chair in chemical nanotechnology at the Department of Chemical Sciences in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at UL. He is also the lead investigator of Ampeire, the National Rechargeable Battery Fabrication and Test Facility, which aims to be a European hub for research in next-generation batteries.

He has secured more than €12m in individual research funding via national, EU and industry sources and he is currently leading the Signe Horizon Europe project where a silicon graphite composite is being scaled to battery pack level for electric vehicles. Additionally he has also published more than 200 academic papers and holds several patents with research interests in semiconductor nanocrystals and nanowires for applications in electronic devices and batteries.

Kilcommins said he was delighted that Ryan would be taking over as VP of research and innovation, as his wealth of experience and distinguished track record in research, particularly in the fields of chemical nanotechnology and battery innovation, make him an ideal candidate.

“His leadership will undoubtedly drive UL’s research agenda forward, fostering an environment where groundbreaking discoveries can thrive. The intensification of research at UL will benefit from Kevin’s leadership over the next five years and I join with all our UL colleagues in wishing him every success,” he said.

Ryan said it was a privilege to take up the role, noting his focus would be on empowering researchers as they work to generate new innovations that will have a lasting impact.

“I look forward to engaging with the university community to deliver on our research agenda, grow our principal investigator base from existing and incoming academic staff and research fellows and position UL as internationally leading, with critical mass in key research areas with capability to tackle challenges of global significance.”

