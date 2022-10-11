These are the finalists for KTI Impact Awards 2022

Shortlisted across three categories, the finalists stand a chance to emerge victorious at a KTI awards ceremony on 1 December.

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI), the Irish body that connects businesses to publicly funded research opportunities, has revealed nine finalists for this year’s KTI Impact Awards.

The awards seek to recognise knowledge transfer and commercialisation activities in their early stages that have the potential to make an impact. Knowledge transfer involves the commercialisation of publicly funded research across third level institutions in Ireland.

Across three different categories – commercialisation, industry engagement and future forward – KTI Impact Awards 2022 has shortlisted nine Irish entries, each with a chance to emerge victorious when the winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 1 December.

The awards announcement will also include a ‘People’s Choice Impact Award’ that will be awarded to one of the finalists based on votes from audience members on the evening of the Impact Awards.

Last year’s shortlisted entries included research-based companies and spin-outs Vetex, Locate Bio, Inflazome, Inishowen Rivers Trust, Rockley Photonics, Revlar Labs, Inclusio, Ocumetra and Mirai Medical.

Commercialisation

The commercialisation award, which focuses on spin-out companies from Irish universities and research institutes, has three shortlisted entries for this year: SilverCloud, Adiso Therapeutics and Class Medical.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) spin-out SilverCloud is a digital mental health platform founded in 2012. Its programmes have been used by more than 350,000 users, including more than 70pc of the NHS mental health services in the UK.

The company raised $16m in Series B funding in April 2020 and was acquired by US telehealth company Amwell a year later.

Adiso, a spin-out of University College Cork (UCC), specialises in developing therapies for patients with chronic and progressive inflammatory diseases. Previously known as Artugen Therapeutics, the FDA-approved start-up was founded in 2016.

Meanwhile, Class Medical spun out of the University of Limerick (UL) in 2014 and develops systems to prevent complications from urethral trauma. One of Enterprise Ireland’s high potential start-ups, Class has raised $2.5m in venture funding to date.

Industry engagement

This category recognises collaborations between publicly funded research-performing organisations and companies. The finalists are Independent Milk Laboratories (IML), FBA Laboratories, Kerry Group and Carbery Food Ingredients.

The first shortlisted entry includes Teagasc with IML, FBA Laboratories and Kerry Group who have over the last two years worked together to build out testing that aims to safeguard milk products used in dairy-based infant formula and reduce waste in the production process.

Kerry Group also features in a second entry for its partnership with TCD which has led to new applications and markets for one of the group’s proprietary ingredients, Wellmune. It is a yeast beta glucan used in food items and supplements that boosts the immune system.

The third finalist for impact through industry engagement is Carbery Food Ingredients, which has been working with UL on a project to develop a new whey protein called Optipep 4Power. Targeted at the high performance sport market, the product launched in the market in 2021.

Future forward

The final category for the Impact Awards focuses on activities that may still be in the early stages with a strong potential for future impact even if it may take a little longer to show.

TCD makes an appearance for a third time in the shortlist for its association with spin-out ProVerum. This medical device company aims to assist patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia, a common bladder condition in men over 50.

Employing around 25 people, ProVerum raised €30m in a Series A funding round in January to help it pursue regulatory approval for its medical products in Europe and the US.

UCD spin-out PlasmaBound is the next finalist in this category, recognised for its sustainability-focused technology.

The start-up specialises in controlled polymer ablation tech which could help speed up the manufacture of renewable lightweight materials with increased reliability. These materials could be used in everything from vehicles and devices to physical structures, reducing carbon output and waste.

Relevium Medical Ltd is developing novel gel-based treatments for painful joint disorders and having developed the first application of its kind to treat knee osteoarthritis for which there is currently no adequate treatment. With 560 million people worldwide suffering with the condition, Relevium is well positioned for its next phase of growth.

Finally, University of Galway spin-out Revelium is developing novel gel-based treatments for painful joint disorders. Led by Dr Alison Liddy, the start-up has developed the first application of its kind to treat knee osteoarthritis for which there is currently no adequate treatment.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.