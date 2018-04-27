Full list of winners revealed for KTI research innovation awards

A total of six prizes were handed out for the Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact awards with six universities named among the winners.

Each year the Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) organisation holds its Impact awards as part of its remit to help business to benefit from access to expertise and technology by connecting and engaging with Irish-based researchers.

The awards consist of an international judging panel made up of experts in knowledge transfer and industry leaders who last night (26 April) announced the winners across six different categories.

For its work with Enbio to help the company develop a novel thermo-optical coating to reflect radiation and protect spacecrafts, University College Dublin (UCD) was awarded the Collaborative Research Impact Award.

Meanwhile the Consultancy Impact Award went to the University of Limerick (UL) for its development of a software application for the company Xtract 360 that re-creates a car crash in real time to alleviate issues with undetected fraudulent insurance claims.

Dublin City University (DCU) was awarded the Licence2Market Impact Award for a licence that has helped Iconic Translation Machines, a leading language technology software company, to launch the world’s first patent specific translator.

TCD researcher celebrated

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) was named as the winner of the Spin-out Company Impact Award for its work with SurgaColl, a venture-funded medical device company that supplies novel tissue regeneration products for surgical treatment built using RCSI technology.

The Dublin Institute of Technology’s Hothouse programme was awarded the Knowledge Transfer Initiative Award for devising a strategic inbound marketing strategy aimed at increasing industry awareness of its knowledge transfer offering.

But it wasn’t all about the institutions, as one of the most coveted awards of the night – the Knowledge Transfer Achiever Impact Award – went to Dr Emily Vereker, TCD’s senior patents and licensing manager for the development of new patent management as well as sharing the TCD approach to patent portfolio management more widely within the sector.

Congratulating the six first prize winners, Dr Alison Campbell, director of KTI said: “[The awards are] an opportunity for us to demonstrate the wider impact of knowledge transfer. The projects celebrated at the awards are addressing societal challenges, as well as creating economic value.”

The full list of finalists were as follows with winners in italics:

1) Collaborative Research Award

Teagasc collaborating with Dairy Concepts Irl UCD collaborating with Enbio UL collaborating with EJ Access Solutions

2) Consultancy Award

DCU and Irish Life Health UL and Xtract 360 Waterford Institute of Technology and Sulzer Pump Solutions Ireland

3) Licence2Market Impact Award

DCU for machine learning software licence to Iconic Translation Machines NUI Galway for management information software and copyright licence to Qpercom UCD and TCD for genetic testing patent licence to Plusvital

4) Spin-out Company Impact Award

DCU and Ambisense NUI Galway and NVP Energy Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and SurgaColl

5) Knowledge Transfer Initiative of the Year Award

DIT Hothouse RCSI University College Cork on behalf of Bridge Network Consortium

6) Knowledge Transfer Achiever Impact Award

Dr Emily Vereker, TCD’s senior patents and licensing manager

Updated. 13.58pm, 27 April 2018: This article was updated to include the correct winner of the Licence2Market Impact Award