Weekend takeaway: Living to learn

Living, learning and earning through the sci-tech lens – all your essential weekend reading is right here.
How Universities of Sanctuary are transforming lives through learning
Irish educational institutions are providing major opportunities to those who need it most.
Huckletree’s Andrew Lynch: ‘We want to give ambition a home’
Co-working player Huckletree, which was co-founded by Irish man Andrew Lynch, has ambitions for Dublin, London and further afield.
Why knowledge is key in the fight against ransomware
A new survey from Sophos reveals the ransomware anxieties of IT professionals around the globe.
Do you want a career in photonics?
A new booklet from IPIC highlights the career opportunities in photonics, featuring several women working in the sector. Dr Claire O’Connell found out more.
How to get a raise using the art of persuasion
The reasons for wanting a raise are self-evident, but getting one is an entirely different matter. Here’s how you can use the art of persuasion to get the result you want.
Building trust between AI and pharma industry is vital for success
The pharmaceutical industry is on the cusp of an artificially intelligent wave that promises enormous opportunities, but also immense challenges.
What will become of the H-1B visa under Trump?
The H-1B visa programme helps thousands of foreign tech workers to travel to the US for work. Will Trump put an end to it?
Crunching Apple: What you need to know about iPhone giant’s Q1
Apple pips Samsung in crucial holiday quarter, but did iPhone X deliver?
YouTube CEO says tougher punishments for content creators are imminent
YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki outlines her goals for the video community.
Windows 10 surpasses Windows 7 for the first time
Microsoft’s newest operating system is now its most popular.