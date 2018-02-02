INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: Living to learn


2 hours ago1 Share

Weekend takeaway: Living to learn
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Living, learning and earning through the sci-tech lens – all your essential weekend reading is right here.

How Universities of Sanctuary are transforming lives through learning

Weekend takeaway: Living well and learning well

DCU is among three Irish Universities of Sanctuary. Image: DCU

Irish educational institutions are providing major opportunities to those who need it most.

Huckletree’s Andrew Lynch: ‘We want to give ambition a home’

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/start-ups/huckletree-andrew-lynch-co-working-revolution

Inside the Huckletree co-working space in Dublin. Image: Huckletree

Co-working player Huckletree, which was co-founded by Irish man Andrew Lynch, has ambitions for Dublin, London and further afield.

Why knowledge is key in the fight against ransomware

Weekend takeaway: Living well and learning well

Phishing emails often contain ransomware. Image: Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock

A new survey from Sophos reveals the ransomware anxieties of IT professionals around the globe.

Do you want a career in photonics?

Do you want a career in photonics?

Image: lightpoet/Shutterstock

A new booklet from IPIC highlights the career opportunities in photonics, featuring several women working in the sector. Dr Claire O’Connell found out more.

How to get a raise using the art of persuasion

How to get a raise using the art of persuasion

Image: igorstevanovic

The reasons for wanting a raise are self-evident, but getting one is an entirely different matter. Here’s how you can use the art of persuasion to get the result you want.

Building trust between AI and pharma industry is vital for success

Building trust between AI and pharma industry is vital for success

Image: Pavel Chagochkin/Shutterstock

The pharmaceutical industry is on the cusp of an artificially intelligent wave that promises enormous opportunities, but also immense challenges.

What will become of the H-1B visa under Trump?

What will become of the H-1B visa under Trump?

Image: Senia Effe

The H-1B visa programme helps thousands of foreign tech workers to travel to the US for work. Will Trump put an end to it?

Crunching Apple: What you need to know about iPhone giant’s Q1

Crunching Apple: What you need to know about iPhone giant’s Q1

An iPhone X billboard in London. Image: photobyphm/Shutterstock

Apple pips Samsung in crucial holiday quarter, but did iPhone X deliver?

YouTube CEO says tougher punishments for content creators are imminent

YouTube CEO says tougher punishments for content creators are imminent

YouTube on mobile. Image: mirtmirt/Shutterstock

YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki outlines her goals for the video community.

Windows 10 surpasses Windows 7 for the first time

Windows 10 surpasses Windows 7 for the first time

Windows 10 on a tablet computer. Image: MyImages – Micha/Shutterstock

Microsoft’s newest operating system is now its most popular.