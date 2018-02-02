Weekend takeaway: Living to learn

Living, learning and earning through the sci-tech lens – all your essential weekend reading is right here.

Irish educational institutions are providing major opportunities to those who need it most.

Co-working player Huckletree, which was co-founded by Irish man Andrew Lynch, has ambitions for Dublin, London and further afield.

A new survey from Sophos reveals the ransomware anxieties of IT professionals around the globe.

A new booklet from IPIC highlights the career opportunities in photonics, featuring several women working in the sector. Dr Claire O’Connell found out more.

The reasons for wanting a raise are self-evident, but getting one is an entirely different matter. Here’s how you can use the art of persuasion to get the result you want.

The pharmaceutical industry is on the cusp of an artificially intelligent wave that promises enormous opportunities, but also immense challenges.

The H-1B visa programme helps thousands of foreign tech workers to travel to the US for work. Will Trump put an end to it?

Apple pips Samsung in crucial holiday quarter, but did iPhone X deliver?

YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki outlines her goals for the video community.

Microsoft’s newest operating system is now its most popular.