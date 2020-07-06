Lero announces new partnership with Cork Institute of Technology

The software research centre Lero has announced it will add the Cork Institute of Technology as an academic partner.

In an effort to broaden its research resources, SFI software research centre Lero has announced that the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) has become its latest academic partner.

Hosted by the University of Limerick (UL), Lero was founded in 2005 and now collaborates with 10 higher education institutes.

Director of Lero Prof Brian Fitzgerald said CIT’s researchers, along with their colleagues in Lero’s other affiliated higher-education institutes, will enable Ireland to reach its potential in the post-Covid-19 era.

“The Covid-19 crisis has shown us that academic and scientific cooperation is vital as we search for solutions to fresh challenges on an almost daily basis. We are delighted to welcome CIT to the Lero centre,” he said.

‘An enviable and formidable global reputation’

CIT vice-president for external affairs Michael Loftus said joining the research centre will help boost its access to the country’s leading software engineering research as it works towards establishing the Munster Technological University (MTU) which is set to begin operations on 1 January 2021.

“Lero has established an enviable and formidable global reputation, and this is an environment where our researchers will contribute and thrive in the years ahead,” said Loftus.

In addition to CIT and UL, Lero works with Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology Tralee.

“The CIT/MTU team are looking forward to joining the Lero alliance of Ireland’s top researchers,” Loftus added.

Last December, Lero announced it was to receive €6m in funding over a period of four years from the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei as part of a joint operation between the company’s own research centres in Ireland and Sweden.

The pair said they expect the alliance will produce a number of advanced research projects in software engineering and lead to dedicated knowledge transfer workshops and publications in major journals.