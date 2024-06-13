Lero awards €1.3m to 10 ‘exceptional’ software researchers

The 10 Lero researchers are working on exciting projects such as using AI to identify brain tumours and improving technology for automated vehicles.

A group of researchers has been awarded a €1.3m investment by Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for software, to grow their teams and boost their software projects.

The 10 projects are varied and could lead to significant benefits for humanity, such as using AI to improve brain tumour identification, examining the impact of social media and improved technology for automated vehicles.

The researchers were recognised by Lero’s inaugural research awards, which highlighted “exceptional” individuals based at various universities across Ireland. The 10 recipients come from the University of Galway, University of Limerick, University College Cork, Dublin City University, University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin.

Lero director Prof Lionel Briand these annual awards attract additional researchers and “and reward continued impactful and outstanding research among our membership nationwide”.

“Today, we are presenting 10 exceptional Lero researchers across Ireland with awards, which will allow them to hire postdoctoral researchers for two years to take on some really important work,” Briand said.

“These excellent postdoctoral researchers will join the Lero family to develop better and smarter ways of overcoming many of the obstacles we face today to foster job creation, innovation and competitiveness in software engineering and ICT.”

Lero researcher Dr Malika Bendechache of University of Galway is one of the award recipients and will lead a team researching the use of AI to accurately detect brain tumours.

“It represents a significant advancement in improving the prognosis and management of brain cancer, ultimately enhancing patient wellbeing, as manually delineating tumours on MRI scans is a challenging and time-consuming task that can vary among different physicians,” she said.

Another award recipient is Dr Ciarán Eising, an associate professor at University of Limerick. He will use the funding to further his research into improving technology for driverless vehicles, particularly radar.

Here are the 10 recipients of the 2024 Lero Research Awards:

Dr Malika Bendechache, University of Galway

Prof Mark Campbell, University of Limerick

Prof Kieran Conboy, University of Galway

Dr Ciarán Eising, University of Limerick

Dr Lorraine Morgan, University of Galway

Dr Gillian Murphy, University College Cork

Prof Gabriel-Miro Muntean, Dublin City University

Dr Liliana Pasquale, University College Dublin

Dr Adam Toth, University of Limerick

Prof Anthony Ventresque, Trinity College Dublin

