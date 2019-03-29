Weekend Takeaway: Is there life on Mars?

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from bringing helicopters to Mars, to VR gaming, to tips for a happier working life.

Researchfest 2019 calls for entries from smart PhD researchers to share their work at Inspirefest.

Dublin Airport passengers travelling to Bristol Airport will have the option to be boarded using US facial recognition technology.

Proof of residence among stringent new rules to counter any potential ‘gaming’ of Facebook in run-up to European Parliament elections in May.

This week in future tech, NASA gets even closer to the real Mars Helicopter, while the EU plans to slow things down on our roads from 2022.

From next year, a series of increases for a carbon tax will be introduced as the all-party Committee on Climate Action finally came to an agreement.

Local is key to global, according to Stripe’s methodology for growing engineering hubs.

VR Education from Waterford is redefining educational and historical experiences through virtual reality.

Deloitte’s robotics survey reveals the barriers to adoption of robotic process automation globally and in Ireland.

A 71-year-old woman who has lived her life with almost no physical pain or anxiety thanks to a genetic mutation could revolutionise medicine.

If you’re unhappy in your job, this guide may help you change your circumstances enough to make your situation work better for you.