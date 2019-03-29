Weekend Takeaway: Is there life on Mars?

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from bringing helicopters to Mars, to VR gaming, to tips for a happier working life.
Calling all PhD researchers: Show us your sci-comm talent!
Researchfest 2019 calls for entries from smart PhD researchers to share their work at Inspirefest.
Dublin Airport to trial document-free boarding for travel to UK airport
Dublin Airport passengers travelling to Bristol Airport will have the option to be boarded using US facial recognition technology.
Facebook reforms political ad rules ahead of EU elections
Proof of residence among stringent new rules to counter any potential ‘gaming’ of Facebook in run-up to European Parliament elections in May.
Mars Helicopter now the ‘real deal’ after successful test flights
This week in future tech, NASA gets even closer to the real Mars Helicopter, while the EU plans to slow things down on our roads from 2022.
All-party committee signs off on ‘Good Friday Agreement’ for climate action
From next year, a series of increases for a carbon tax will be introduced as the all-party Committee on Climate Action finally came to an agreement.
Stripe to grow engineering hub in Dublin as it secures e-banking licence
Local is key to global, according to Stripe’s methodology for growing engineering hubs.
VR game recreates famous Dambusters Word War II ‘Raid on the Ruhr’
VR Education from Waterford is redefining educational and historical experiences through virtual reality.
The robots are waiting: What’s holding businesses back from automation?
Deloitte’s robotics survey reveals the barriers to adoption of robotic process automation globally and in Ireland.
Woman with genetic ‘superpower’ could help usher in new pain medications
A 71-year-old woman who has lived her life with almost no physical pain or anxiety thanks to a genetic mutation could revolutionise medicine.
Do you want to be happier at work? These tips can help
If you’re unhappy in your job, this guide may help you change your circumstances enough to make your situation work better for you.