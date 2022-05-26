Maynooth University joins European Earth observation data initiative

The Copernicus Academy and Relay is part of a European wide network that aims to promote and develop EO capabilities.

Maynooth University has joined a European-wide network designed to educate the public, industry and government of the benefits of Earth observation (EO) data.

The Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, TD, launched Ireland’s Copernicus Academy and Relay at the university yesterday (25 May).

The Copernicus Academy is designed to connect universities, research institutions, business schools and organisations to exchange ideas and best practices on EO data use.

According to the European Commission, Earth observation is the gathering of information about Earth’s physical, chemical and biological systems, usually through the use of satellite imaging.

EO data is used in various areas of society such as agriculture, forestry, spatial planning, infrastructure and development. It is also useful in dealing with global issues such as natural disasters and the climate emergency.

“Now, more than ever we need to realise the power of Earth Observation data available to us, enabling users (industry, Government and academia) to access EO data, toolsets and expertise in order to tackle global issues,” English said.

As part of the launch, an online discovery portal has been made available to the public, which was designed by Maynooth’s Copernicus Academy and Relay team. Users are able to explore EO data using digital toolsets and find out more about topics such as EO training and courses, along with potential funding and tender opportunities.

“We have a long tradition in the teaching and research of Earth Observation at our university and we look forward to working with academic, industry and policy stakeholder partners going forward.” Maynooth president Prof Eeva Leinonen said.

“Research is an important focus for MU and the work undertaken in Earth Observation will add to these ongoing activities, and most importantly benefit communities at a local and national level,” Leinonen added.

Maynooth’s Academy and Relay team is led by Prof Tim McCarthy, who said the initiative will support the technological and economic development of EO “for the benefit of industry, Government, the research community and wider society in Ireland”.

