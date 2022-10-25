Cúram bags €14m to create 50 medical device research positions

Postdoctoral researchers awarded through the latest MedTrain+ programme will help make Cúram ‘a global leader’ in medical device research.

Cúram, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for medical devices, has been awarded €14m in EU funding to invest in the next generation of leaders in medical device research.

Announced today (25 October), the latest funding will see the creation of 50 postdoctoral fellowship positions for a duration of five years. Fellows will be free to choose any area of research under the remit of Cúram as well as their supervisor and secondment organisation.

The co-funding programme involves €7.1m from the European Union and €6.8m from Cúram to launch MedTrain+, described as an enhanced innovative Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action training programme.

Hosted by the University of Galway, Cúram has academic partners at 10 higher education institutions across Ireland – across which the postdoctoral research positions will be based.

This award adds to the substantial funding generated by researchers at Cúram, who have attracted more than €70m in EU investment during its first eight years.

“Cúram is perfectly positioned to coordinate MedTrain+ given its innovative strengths, active industry collaborations, and its missions to continue to train and empower the next generation of researchers,” said Cúram director Prof Abhay Pandit.

“The funding supports Cúram’s vision to be a global leader in creating and translating clinic-ready and patient-focused medical devices; to develop the next generation of industry-relevant, publicly engaged researchers and to become an anchor for industry applicable research.”

MedTrain+ research outputs are expected to benefit outcomes for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and musculoskeletal diseases. It also offers fellows the unique opportunity to work in Europe’s first certified Green Lab at the University of Galway.

“[The researchers] can engage with the public and stakeholders to promote STEM disciplines and Cúram outputs. The 50 postdoctoral researchers will join our large team of multidisciplinary researchers working at the cutting edge of medical devices,” added Pandit.

Just last month, the research centre launched a white paper calling for more training support for medtech researchers, greater awareness of the policymaking process and new networking opportunities.

